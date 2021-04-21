No border survey for a “very, very long time”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared on BBC Spotlight: A Centennial contested this week to discuss, in part, 100 years of Northern Ireland.

Johnson, a self-described “proud unionist,” discussed the idea of ​​a border survey on the island of Ireland with program director Mark Davenport.

Davenport asked: Something else in the Belfast / Good Friday Agreement is the forecast for a border survey. While you are Prime Minister, are you excluding a border survey on your watch?

The Good Friday Agreement 1998 says “… But if the wish expressed by the majority in such a poll is that Northern Ireland ceases to be part of the United Kingdom and forms part of a united Ireland, the Secretary of State The State will submit to Parliament such proposals to give effect to that wish as may be agreed between its Majestys Government in the United Kingdom and the Government of Ireland. “

Johnson replied: You have accurately described the constitutional position.

I do not see – I do not think the Secretary of State [of Northern Ireland] will be in that position, not as far as I can see, for a very, very long time.

I would prefer that we all think collectively not about what we could do to separate from each other, but about what we can do together.

I look at Northern Ireland and the future of Northern Ireland and I think it really is potentially very bright.

If we hit this thing in shape, in order to remove these ridiculous barriers forever – I mean we have removed them temporarily, get rid of them forever – East-West, we can continue to have free trade North- South, then you are in a world where Northern Ireland is actually able to take massive advantage of the things we want to do in the UK while not losing access to the entire Irish market as well.

Despite Johnsons feelings, a survey commissioned by BBC NI’s Spotlight program found that most respondents believe that Northern Ireland would no longer be part of the UK within 25 years.

The survey, conducted by Lucid Talk, collected 2,845 online responses in Northern Ireland between 5 and 7 April and 1,088 responses in the Republic of Ireland between 6 and 9 April. The margin of error is +/- 2.5%.

When asked if they thought Northern Ireland would be part of the UK for 10 years, 55% in Northern Ireland and 59% in the Republic of Ireland said they thought it would.

But when asked if this would be the case for 25 years, 51% of people in Northern Ireland and 54% in the Republic said Northern Ireland would have left the UK.

In Northern Ireland, 37% of people surveyed told pollsters they would like to see a border survey within the next five years, while another 29% want it to happen sometime after that.

Nearly half, 48%, in Northern Ireland agreed that the partition of Ireland and the creation of a land border 100 years ago was “a negative development that must be regretted”.

A day after BBC Spotlight aired, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that the issue of a border survey depends on the people, not the politicians.

After all, if a majority of people in Northern Ireland, through various indicators, want to see change, under the Good Friday Agreement, there is the Secretary of State’s responsibility to respond to that, Coveney said.

So this is a choice of the peoples, not a choice of the Prime Ministers or a choice of the Taoiseachs.