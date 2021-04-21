California teen helps older adults get COVID-19 vaccines





STOCKTON, CA A Northern California teenager wants to help older adults in Stockton get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kevin Manshadi, 13, has created a GoFundMe campaign for travel-sharing coupons so seniors can get to and from free vaccination sites, according to a report by WPBF-TV. Kevin told the station he was inspired to help others after seeing what his father, Ramin Manshadi, does to help his grandmother. “I always saw my dad go to my grandmother’s house and take care of her, she can not do many things herself,” Kevin said in an interview with the station. “If there are other seniors like this, how are they going to go to the vaccination centers themselves and get vaccinated?”

As of Wednesday, GoFundMe Campaign had raised more than $ 9,600 from its $ 10,000 goal. To get transportation coupons in the hands of elderly adults, Ramin Manshadi said he and his son headed to the local hospitals and San Joaquin County Public Health Services. The idea they came up with was that when someone calls to schedule a vaccination appointment and needs transportation, they will be sent a return voucher.

Maggie Park, a public health official in San Joaquin County, told the station she was impressed by Kevin’s travel voucher program. “It’s an idea we can implement in real life,” she said. “It will actually help some people and I believe it will actually save lives.”

Read the rest of History of WPBF-TV at Kevin Manshadi and his voucher sharing program on the station website. GoFundMe is a Patch promotional partner.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos