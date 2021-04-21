Desperate Netanyahu, time is running out to form the government, retreats

With two weeks left for the Israeli prime minister to form a governing coalition, former councilors are charting his options.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched an unprecedented attack against other right-wing politician and former aide Naftali Bennett, accusing him of the sole overthrow of a right-wing government and running towards a dangerous left-wing coalition.

You are spitting in the face of democracy, ahead of your pre-election promises. You are just playing for the time being, you have already concluded a deal with Lapid, Netanyahu said Wednesday night in a public statement to the press.

Harsh words underscored Netanyahu’s despair.

With two weeks left before his term to form a government expires, the war-torn prime minister seems to have realized that his path to a fifth consecutive term has been blocked and in the remaining time he seems to be shifting his focus to its secondary purpose by thwarting any attempt by political rivals to form alternative coalitions.

A government led by Bennett would be undemocratic, illegitimate. It ‘s the opposite of what the public wants, he said.

Moments ago, Bennett, who has been negotiating with Netanyahu in recent days, denied the prime ministers’ claims.

I told him he has our support for a right-wing government. Netanyahu, go for it, they were behind you! Bennett said in a press release before Netanyahu. But if he fails, I will not allow a fifth choice. Yes, I will try to create a unity government, a stable, functional coalition where my principles and values ​​will be preserved.

Earlier this month, after Israel’s fourth election in two years, Netanyahu was tapped again by President Reuven Rivlin to form a government after taking more seats in the March race.

As expected, his task turned out to be practically insurmountable.

After failing to secure a cohesive 61-seat majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament, Netanyahu was forced to try and merge his far-right allies with the United Arab List, an Islamic party that serves as the political branch of the Southern Branch. of the Islamic Islamic Movement.

The United Arab Emirates has not ruled out joining the Netanyahu bloc in exchange for favorable legislation and funding that would be directed at the countries’ Arab minority, suffering from rising crime and unemployment.

However, these long efforts so far have come short, with the right-wing Religious Zionism party refusing to join Arab lawmakers, forcing the prime minister to propose desperate measures.

He was forced to move from someone forming a government to almost an opposition leader, putting speed in the way of others’ efforts.

The only solution for this political bloc is immediate snap elections just for the prime minister’s office, without dissolving parliament, Netanyahu said on Wednesday, referring to a draft presented to parliament by his allies earlier this week.

Either she, or a left-wing government led by Lapid and Bennett, these are the only options, he said.

But Bennett in his statement rejected the initiative.

Netanyahu wants one thing, the fifth election, in the rigging of direct elections. His view is: If I can not have a government, no one can, said Bennett, adding: Israel will not be taken hostage by any politician.

If Netanyahu fails to swear in a government in the remaining two weeks of his term, Rivlin may either hand over another lawmaker, apparently Lapid or Bennett, a month of their own to try and present a government, or pass the decision to parliament itself, essentially securing a fifth election cycle in two and a half years.

Netanyahu in a situation now when he has no choice but to thwart his opponents, Aviv Bushinsky, a former Netanyahu adviser in his first term as prime minister and chief of staff of Netanyahu when he served as minister, told the media of finance. Line. He was forced to move from someone who is forming a government to almost an opposition leader, putting speed in the way of other efforts.

The alternative, anti-Netanyahu coalition, made up of the Bennetts Yamina and Lapids Yesh Atid parties, along with a handful of right-wing lawmakers and former Likud members and center-left and liberal parties, could theoretically swear in a government if given the chance, despite major ideological differences.

“When it comes to Bennett, he has to decide whether it is made of butter or steel,” Yossi Levy, another Netanyahu adviser, told The Media Line.

Netanyahu’s rivals have finally begun to show the first signs of political competence. They need to understand that they are facing a man who will not stop at anything, Levy said.

The bill requiring immediate elections to the prime minister’s office within 30 days is unlikely to pass in parliament, where Netanyahu does not hold a majority.

It mostly aims to allow him to control the news cycle, to show that he is still active, to maintain its validity, Bushinsky says of the maneuver. It also helps him in the blame game, so he can accuse Bennett of preferring a left-wing government when Bennett opposes the bill.

Other games, such as Netanyahu being voted as Rivlins ‘replacement when the presidents’ term ends in June, or Netanyahu stepping down and appointing another Likud lawmaker as a puppet prime minister, have also reportedly been discussed by the prime minister’s advisers.

There is absolutely zero chance that those two will happen, Levy said. He will not leave voluntarily from Balfour, the official residence of the prime ministers in Jerusalem.

Once out of there, he loses all power to influence his legal proceedings and prevent future investigations from being expected, he added.

Netanyahu is currently facing charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The precarious position of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister was demonstrated on Monday, when he suffered a sharp defeat in parliaments in the first ballot since the March election.

The Lapid-led bloc managed to take control of the core legislative regulation committee, which temporarily governs parliament while no government exists.

Obviously he is in a difficult position, but I still do not want to draft any lectures, warns Levy. He still has 13 days which is an eternity. In politics, things have an ability to do at the last second.

But there are definitely encouraging signs for his opponents. They need to learn that you can not beat a heavyweight boxing champion by playing by the rules of Wimbledon tennis, he also said.

Added Bushinsky: This is the worst position he has had since regaining office in 2009. it is still early, but the last time he lost [in the 1999 elections] he left to rehabilitate his image in order to return.

This time he will not leave, he said. He hopes that this change of government will be short-lived, due to all its conflicting elements. If that’s going to happen, his return campaign will have already been written for I Told You So.