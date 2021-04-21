Elections in Germany take shape | The Economist

THE CONTRAST was obvious. At 11 a.m. on April 19, the Green Party of Germany anointed Annalena Baerbock as its first candidate for chancellor, who will be released when Angela Merkel resigns after the September election. Ms. Baerbock, a 40-year-old MP, had won the agreement of Robert Habeck, co-leader with whom she has helped turn the Greens from the election election into potential government leaders. The process was well organized, its result was clearly communicated. Ms. Baerbocks’ approval at a party congress in June will be a formality.

Meanwhile the ruling German conservatives Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian ally, the Christian Social Union (CSU) closed in on a fierce battle over their choice of candidate. On April 20, after a week of fierce negotiations, Markus Sder, CSU chief, finally surrendered to Armin Laschet, his lesser-known CDU counterpart. Mr Laschet begins his candidacy in the face of a wall of skepticism within his ranks and beyond. The process was self-destructive, laments Karin Prien, a CDU board member, though she expects the wounds to heal.

All of Germany’s major parties now have their own candidates in the country. (Last year, the Social Democrats, the CDU / CSU’s new coalition partner, appointed Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and vice chancellor.) Ms Merkel’s departure means the campaign will be the first without a chancellor since taking office. – war republic. It is also shaping up to be the most attractive for a generation.

Each side will present a competing claim to Germans Mitte (middle), a concept that occupies an almost mystical significance in the political psyche of the country. Mr. Laschet is often seen as the CDU successor candidate. He backed Ms Merkel during the refugee crisis, her most fragile moment, though he has clashed with her during the pandemic. He follows the CDU orthodoxy on fiscal issues and is skeptical about strong measures to curb climate change. Mr. Scholz is presented as a pair of safe hands with a soft social-democratic nuance. Experienced, soothing and challenging shaded, his biggest challenge is his stubbornly humble parties in the low polls.

Ms. Baerbock, a little-known party figure until she won co-leadership in 2018, is a whole other perspective. Her candidacy involves two bets. First, that 16 years of Merkelism and a year of a sometimes poorly managed pandemic have given a large part of the country the appetite for change. Second, that Ms. Baerbock, who combines central policy leanings with an optimistic style of communication, is a credible advocate for her. In a light, almost patriotic speech of acceptance, she celebrated German innovations, from bicycles to covid-19 vaccines, adding that changes would have to be made.

This message will be reinforced by the optics of an energetic, young woman, campaigning against the older, male members of a coalition that long ago had run out of steam. For voters tired of the status quo, the Greens hope that Ms. Baerbocks total lack of governing experience can turn to its advantage. It is the perfect match for this challenge, says Jamila Schfer, party vice president.

The Green Manifesto is full of ideas, from shattering climate change ambitions in Germany to easing debt rules and raising taxes to finance an overload of public investment. All of this comes wrapped up in a more comprehensive approach to politics. Ms Baerbock and Mr Habeck have cultivated business ties and have arrived in parts of Germany where the party has usually remained, such as the east, albeit with mixed results. Most Greens are careful to avoid the tone of rebuke in cars or dietary habits that once gave them a damaging reputation as a ban party. We want to change the political and economic rules, not the individual, says Sven-Christian Kindler, a Green MP.

The Green claim to identify a new Mitte is not unjustified. Before the pandemic the Germans often said that climate was their main political concern. About 30% say they can imagine the Green vote (the party currently enjoys about 22% support, a few points behind the CDU / CSU). The Greens are an established ruling party, part of coalitions in 11 of Germany’s 16 states, running a number of ministries and working with almost all other parties.

The Greens’ new approach is also reflected in party management leaders, argues Ellen Ueberschr of the Green-affiliated Heinrich Bll Foundation. Last year Ms. Baerbock and Mr. Habeck hailed the legendary pragmatism of the CDUs, a custom they have instilled among themselves. Inner lines and tough party congresses are mostly history. Me 8.9% [the partys share of the vote in 2017] we can not change the big issues we stand for, Ms. Baerbock recently told an interviewer. Now everything is subject to the goal of gaining power. This includes respecting the divisions in foreign policy, defense and trade, accompanied by harsh sentences in the draft manifesto.

Mr Laschet, who says the Greens are the CDU’s main rivals, is likely to point to Ms Baerbocks’ inexperience and the risk she could seek to lead a left-wing coalition. However, he will have to contain his attacks. While Ms. Baerbock may enjoy several coalition options after the election, the CDU / CSU has no realistic way of holding power without the Greens as its petty partner. He has not yet published a manifesto.

True, Mr. Laschet has often exceeded expectations and much can happen within five months. Yet Ms Merkels party is trying to explain why she deserves to be overthrown. In The Greens, she faces a serious challenge to her ability to do so.