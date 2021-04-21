The EOHU posts 62 new cases, two new victims

jpg, CO

Content of the article The Eastern Ontario Health Unit posted another of the biggest one-day increases Wednesday afternoon, as 62 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths were confirmed. Of the new cases, 18 are in Cornwall, two in South Glengarry, two in North Glengarry, four in South Stormont, two in North Dundas, one in Russell, two in Casselman, one in Kombin, five in Champlain, five in Alfred & Plantagenet, and 18 in Clarence-Rockland. The health unit also removed two cases from the total in Hawkesbury. The total execution of COVID-19 cases within the health unit now stands at 4,190. With about 70 cases decided to be resolved as of Tuesday, this allowed the number of active cases in the region to drop by nine, and plunged below 500 to drop to 496. There are 147 active cases in Cornwall, seven in north of Akwesasne, 16 in South Glengarry, 19 in North Glengarry, 15 in North Stormont, 38 in South Stormont, three in South Dundas, 14 in North Dundas, 27 in Russell, 26 in Casselman, 21 in The Nation, six in East Hawkesbury, 27 in Hawkesbury, 29 in Champlain, 22 in Alfred & Plantagenet and 79 in Clarence-Rockland.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The EOHU posts the smallest increase in COVID-19 in two weeks, the 94th fatality The EOHU region added 109 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday EOHU increase in new COVID-19 cases falls, but five new victims The number of hospitalized patients increased by one to 33, while those being treated within an intensive care / critical care unit were reduced by one to be reduced to 10. The two new fatalities appear to have been both human of Cornwall. There was no change in the list of outbreaks in the collected care facilities posted by the health unit. COVID-19 blast protocols continue at seven such facilities across the region. There was no change in the blast information published by the province on Wednesday morning. The number of cases within the provincial data stands 168 cases behind the numbers posted by the health unit, at 4,022. Standard-Freeholder continues to collect and track local and provincial data, available here. All data, except the individual case list last updated on April 11, was updated Wednesday morning. The EOHU has added more information on purchasing issues to the data available in its daily updates. In addition to reporting the percentages where confirmed high-risk cases as of September 1 were exposed to the virus, the health unit now provides a separate chart of how confirmed cases since September 1 contracted COVID-19. Regarding the contracting of cases within the region of the health unit as a whole, 44.3 percent were within the family, 20.5 percent by a close friend / co-worker; 14.3 from a healthcare setting (referring to institutional outbreaks); 13.4 percent within the workplace; and, 7.5 percent other sources. For Cornwall, the percentages are 48.1 households; 22.3 close friend; 10 health care environment; 15 jobs; and, 4.6 others.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article In terms of high-risk cases, for the EOHU region as a whole, 47.2 percent of households; 7.1 percent of living communities; 2.2 percent of travel; and, 43.5 within the community divided into 24.36 percent of the school; 6.5 percent public gathering; 4.83 percent of the workplace; 2.48 percent food premise; and, another 5.3 percent. For Cornwall, the percentages are 50.7 households; 7 living congregations; 2.1 travel; and, 40.2 community which breaks down in school 16.96; 6.67 public gathering; 7.44 place of work; 4.86 food facilities; and, 4.3 others. Booking a COVID-19 vaccine ABOUT eligible populations

To book at a pharmacy (40 and up): On the vaccine front, the first EOHU update on Wednesday was subject to an error, as the number of vaccines displayed was the count originally posted on April 12th. This was later updated, to show an additional 2,152 doses administered since the Tuesday update, for a total of 44,524 since January 12th. Based on an immunization target of 180,000 in two doses each, the health unit is at 24.74 percent of its target. There are various messages about vaccines available through Shoppers Drugmart on Brookdale Avenue in Cornwall. The provincial website indicates that vaccines are only available there by appointment, however Shoppers Drugmart website lists the location as one of the best available pharmacies.

proclamation This ad has not been uploaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The health unit next scheduled announcement is scheduled for Thursday afternoon. COVID-19 Assessment Centers:

Share this article on your social network