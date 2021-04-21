Cass Business School unveils new name due to concern over slavery ties





A University of London has renamed its business school in a departure from its ties to a slave-related merchant. City, University of London said what was formerly the Cass Business School will be known as the Bayes School of Business from the start of next academic year. Last summer, the school said it would leave Sir John Cass, a 17th- and 18th-century politician, merchant and philanthropist, by its name after discovering that some of his fortune stemmed from links to the slave trade. After her new name was announced on Wednesday, Ms. Julia Palca, chairwoman of the university council, said the continued use of his name would have honored someone whose wealth was increased by the exploitation of slavery. She said this would have been completely incompatible with our values ​​of diversity and inclusion. Recommended The school will be named after Thomas Baynes, an 18th-century nonconformist theologian and mathematician whose tomb stands opposite the school in central London. Bayes’ theorem suggests that we approach the truth by constantly updating our beliefs in proportion to the weight of the new evidence, said City, University of London, announcing that he had been given a new name for his business school. It’s this idea not just the person who is the motive behind the acquisition of this name, she said in a declaration on its website. It will be known as the School of Business (formerly Cass) until its new name begins in September. Professor Paolo Volpin, who is the dean of the school, said: At Bayes School of Business, we believe we now have a name that reflects who we are and the values ​​we hold. Thousands of staff, students and alumni contributed to a consultation on a new name after it was decided Cass would be removed, he said. Earlier this year, it was announced that a statue of Cass would be removed from a site in central London along with one of 18th-century London Mayor William Beckford, due to the two men taking over the estate. their through the slave trade. This comes after a statue of Edward Colston, a British slave trader, was torn down by protesters in Bristol last summer during a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyds. Other statues of historical figures have been questioned across the country, though one minister recently unveiled the government’s plans to make the removal of controversial statues more difficult.

