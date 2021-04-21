Auckland Airport worker likely to be infected with Covid-19 by airborne transmission – expert | 1 NEWS





An investigation is under way into how a border worker in Auckland contracted Covid-19, with the possibility that the virus could be contracted through airborne transmission. Your playlist will load after this ad Canterbury Universities Michael Plank says the new potential variants are more airborne. Source: Breakfast The worker, who cleans high-risk aircraft at Auckland International Airport, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said yesterday the results of the genomic sorting show that they contracted the variant of the virus in the UK, most likely from a passenger who returned on 10 April. Exactly how the worker would have contracted the virus is still unknown, as there was no face-to-face contact between the worker and the passengers. Auckland Airport worker clears Australia green zone planes before testing positive for Covid-19 But Canterbury University professor Michael Plank told Morning Today that it is likely the worker got the virus through airborne transmission while cleaning a plane that an infected person had arrived in Auckland. While direct contact is the most common source of transmission, frontier cases related to airborne transmission have previously been reported. Plank – an expert in mathematical modeling – is calling on the Government to reconsider its approach to dealing with the virus at the border after the fully vaccinated worker contracted the virus despite following strict protocols. Auckland Airport Worker has a UK variant of Covid-19 – Hipkins Obviously they were using PPE but thinking about air, airspace and ways we can make it non-polluted. This thing with Covid is after you minimize the risk, you discover that there is another risk and it seems like air is the most potential risk we need to worry about, he says. Do we have to leave a longer period of time before the person gets on the plane? Can we use the ventilation system before someone passes by? A deep cleaning of the infection site has already been started by the workers ’employer, Menzies Aviation, under the advice of the Ministry of Health. In a statement, the company says it is working to inform staff that may have come into contact with the infected worker. It would not be the first case of Covid-19 air broadcasting in New Zealand following an investigation launched in February following an explosion at the Aucklands Pullman Hotel. It was later discovered that it was caused by droplets in the air and not by contaminated surfaces. Five people tested positive for the virus after leaving MIQ, which caused a complete upgrade of the equipment ventilation system. Weve seen from CCTV footage that when it came to being tested, both doors to their bedrooms were open a few minutes away, Plank Breakfast said. Looks like they got infected that way. Plank argues that while the Ministry of Health has focused on the higher risk of face-to-face transmission, it allows airborne infections to become more common by comparison.

