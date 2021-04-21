Coronavirus: Canada closely monitors COVID-19 growth in India, but country-specific travel restrictions ‘only go that far’: Exactly





OTTAWA – The country’s top public health official says that given that COVID-19 variants are no longer unique to specific countries and are spreading rapidly across the globe, Canada is sticking with its universal approach to travel restrictions. Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters Wednesday that imposing targeted restrictions on travelers coming from countries including India and Brazil, with the high prevalence of the variant, can only go so far and that Canada is focused on enforcing the rules more broadly. . The virus is globally evolving and there are many different mutations and changes in the virus, especially in countries that have many cases, she said. Given that situation, one strategy for Canada was to add more layers of protection to each country. To enter Canada, passengers arriving by plane must first show a negative PCR test within 72 hours of their departure flight. Once on site, travelers are required to do another test and quarantine at a designated government hotel until they receive their results. The Canadian Public Health Agency had recently recommended that additional screening measures be applied to travelers arriving from Brazil, as the country-related variant was reported on Canadian soil. Those who have since removed that advice, given the prevalence of variant P.1, respectively in Western Canada. Tam and other health officials questioned why Canada has not done the same for India. India registered nearly 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday alone, with another 2,000 virus-related deaths. The UK added the country to its red list on Monday, banning most travel. Tam said her team is conducting a risk analysis of the situation there, gathering data to determine how many people are positively testing coming to Canada from India and any reporting of the newly discovered countries variant. The first case of the Indias variant B.1.617 was identified in Quebec Wednesday. In an interview with CTV News Channel Power Play on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government is monitoring the situation and is considering the means at their disposal to prevent outbreaks from overseas travel, particularly from India. We are very actively considering all the additional measures that will be needed to protect Canadians and hope to be able to share more of them with you within the next 24 hours, he said, adding that a from those measures may come in the form of a travel ban. With a file from The Canadian Press.







