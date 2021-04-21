Biden faces calls for commitment to recognize Armenian genocide





Letter, led by Rep. Democrat Adam Schiff of California, was sent days before Saturday to the annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has warned the Biden administration that recognition would damage US-Tukey ties. The story goes down the ad The embarrassing silence of the United States Government on the historical fact of the Armenian Genocide has lasted for a long time and must end, lawmakers write. We urge you to follow your commitments and speak the truth. Biden as a candidate marked the day of remembrance last year by vowing that if elected he would recognize the Armenian genocide from 1915 to 1923, saying silence is cooperation. He did not offer a timeline for fulfilling the promise. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that the president would have more to say on Saturday on this day of remembrance. If Biden were to follow suit, hell would almost certainly face a push from Turkey, which has successfully suppressed previous presidents to sidestep the issue. The story goes down the ad Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu earlier this week insisted that Turkey was not worried about any decision Biden could make, but also suggested that such an action would face a backlash. Whether the United States wants our relations to deteriorate depends on them, he said in an interview with the Turkeys HaberTurk news channel. The relationship between Biden and Erdogan has begun to cool. More than three months into his presidency, Biden has yet to speak to him. Relations between Ankara and Washington, which once considered each other strategic partners, have steadily deteriorated in recent years due to disputes in Syria, Turkey’s co-operation with Russia, and most recently Turkish naval interventions in the eastern Mediterranean, which US officials have described them as destabilizing. The story goes down the ad Biden during the campaign last year drew outrage from Turkish officials after an interview with The New York Times in which he spoke about the support of the Turkish opposition against autocrat Erdogan. Still, Turkey was hoping for the restoration of the relationship. Erdogan enjoyed a warm relationship with former President Donald Trump, who gave him no lecture on Turkey’s human rights. In the past, the arm waving from Turkey was: Well you were a good friend enough to stand in solidarity with us for this, said Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, whose members have launched a campaign for encourage Biden to recognize genocide. But they are proving that they are not such a good friend. Hamparian said he hopes Biden will follow. He noted that former President Barack Obama’s crackdown on failing to follow through on his 2008 campaign commitment to recognize the Armenian Genocide still lingers in the Armenian diaspora. The story goes down the ad Samantha Power, who served as United Nations ambassador to Obama and was appointed by Biden to serve as USAID administrator, and Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes both publicly expressed disappointment that Obama did not act on the issue. Obama was concerned about the breakdown of relations with Turkey, a NATO member whose co-operation was needed in military and diplomatic efforts in Afghanistan, Iran and Syria. Power said in a 2018 interview with Pod Save the World that the administration was played a bit by Erdogan and others invested in postponing a genocide declaration. Biden has tried to send the message that the US will be a greater force in calling for human rights abuses and promoting democratic norms under his watch. This is a departure from Trump, who found rapport with autocrats, including North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, Russians Vladimir Putin, Erdogan and others. The story goes down the ad Still, early in his presidency, Biden faced criticism for failing to take direct action against Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman, even after the publication of US intelligence revelations that the crown prince had approved an operation to kill or capture the journalist. US based Jamal Khashoggi. He has also been criticized for failing to pursue his sentences for suppressing Chinas against Uighurs and other minorities in western China with harsher actions. Gonul Tol, director of the Turkish program at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C., said that Erdogan’s level has decreased and with the suffering of the Turkish economy, the reaction of Turkish leaders may be extinguished. Biden has been vocal about human rights abuses in countries around the world, including Turkey, but that has not gone far beyond his rhetoric, Tol said. This is a chance for him to stand up for human rights of lower interest. Associated Press writer Suzanne Fraser in Istanbul contributed to the report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos