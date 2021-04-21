Australia wants to travel to S’pore as NZ historic bubble opens, Australia / NZ News & Top Stories

Connect with us

On Monday morning, Ms Christina Cassin arrived in Melbourne from Wellington after taking advantage of a travel bubble without the quarantine just opened between Australia and New Zealand.

Her rush to reach Australia was understandable. Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, she had not been able to visit her daughter or see her little nephew, who was born five months ago.

“I was thinking it would not happen until we got the vaccine,” she told Age. “But when they opened that bubble, I just knew I had to come on the first flight.”

The opening of the travel bubble – the first for both countries – has led to tearful reunions and the exciting resumption of overseas holidays.

Several Australian airports welcomed the first quarantine arrivals in more than a year with traditional dance, while newspapers were filled with advertisements for hotels and holiday opportunities.

Both countries are largely free of cases transmitted by the Covid-19 community. The initial flights between them were close to capacity, as the airlines hired additional workers and operated additional flights to meet demand. On Monday alone, nearly 10,000 people traveled between the two countries.

The excitement quickly raised hopes in Australia’s hit hard-hit travel sector about the possibility of opening up to other destinations, particularly Singapore.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said this week that Singapore was at the top of the list for a possible future bubble.

He said the government is exploring further options for bubbles with low-risk countries Covid-19 transmission and discussions with Singapore began a few weeks ago between the departments of the two countries’ transport ministries.

“Hopefully more travel bubbles will be able to open up with Singapore, (and) who knows, Japan, South Korea, the South Pacific island nations,” he told Sky News. “

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Australia has imposed some of the strictest travel restrictions in the world. Entry is only allowed for Australian citizens, residents and their families, who are mainly required to pay for their mandatory 14-day quarantine stay. And Australians are barred from leaving the country, although they may request an exemption from the government.

In recent months, Australia has been largely free of locally broadcast Covid-19 cases and life has returned to normal. Occasional local outbreaks have occurred following quarantine breaches, but rapid tracking of contacts has helped to contain these groups.

Now, as Australia and other countries begin vaccinations, the travel sector is urging Canberra to find ways to reopen its borders.

While the New Zealand bubble has given a boost to the travel sector, high-value tourists from Asia, America and Europe are not yet able to visit.

Qanta chief executive Alan Joyce said this week that he hoped Australia would soon be able to open bubbles with destinations such as Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

“Of course, we would like to see the rest of the international borders,” he told ABC News.

“But we want it to happen in a safe way because we do not want all the good work that has happened in the domestic market to go backwards … When you have some form of quarantine, it suppresses the travel request.”

Airports, hotels and other airlines have echoed these calls.

But Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has made it clear he will not rush to open the country’s borders.

“Australia is in no hurry to open those borders,” he told reporters last weekend. “The Covid Pandemic is happening all over the world … I will not jeopardize the way we are living in this country, which is so different from the rest of the world today.”



