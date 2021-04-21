We need help: cities in danger as lava flows from the Guatemalan Pacaya volcano | GUATEMALA





Every morning, residents of small communities living around Guatemalas Pacaya volcano wake up wondering if lava will reach their homes. A slow flow descending from the volcano has progressed between El Patrocinio and San Jos el Rodeo. In the case of the latter, lava has advanced into two and a half blocks from the outermost houses. Emma Quezada, a 38-year-old housewife in one of those houses, has lived there all her life and said she is used to volcanic activity. Still, this time she is scared. These last three days the lava stopped; hopefully stay there, Quezada said. Local authorities had talked to residents about relocating the community to another location about 62 miles (100 km) away, but without the space they have now, she said. As if you were going to get from here to a piece of land! she said. Maybe we do not have anything wonderful here, but we live in blessed peace, we do not face any other danger, not even thieves. The options they give you do not compare to what we have here. Family members pose for photos near the lava flowing from Pacaya volcano near the village of El Patrocinio. Photos: Moiss Castillo / AP Pacaya Volcano rises about 8,372 ft (2,552 meters) between the departments of Guatemala and Escuintla south of the capital. Destinations is a well-known tourist destination and 21 communities surround it. In early February, an abyss opened on one of the volcanoes’ wings and lava began to flow, now stretching for at least three miles (5 km). Meanwhile ash and gases poured out of its crater. Even if the lava does not reach their homes, the ash has damaged their corn crops and pastures where their cows graze. El Rodeo is home to 57 families, about 350 people, said Juventino Pineda, president of the Community and Rural Development Community Council. Pineda, 67, can recall various outbursts during his lifetime. One of the worst was 1962, I was a kid and the lava also came out of a crack in the volcano, it was 20 km of lava at the time, he said. This time, Pineda says we believe at least 50% of the houses in the community would be destroyed due to the lava path. There is an evacuation plan if the situation worsens. At night, when the volcano erupts, everything turns red, everything glows, it looks like day, Pineda said. Approaching the lava you can feel the ambient temperature rise. It has a slight sulfur odor and you can hear a squeak. Importers’s important to know we need help, maybe someone can help us internationally, Pineda said.

