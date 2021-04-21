NEWS: Wine Bar George Coming soon to Orlando International Airport!

When you are traveling through Orlando International Airport (MCO) during your Disney World vacation, you are still able to enjoy all the Orlando theme parks.

The airport is currently home to a Disney Store, SeaWorld Store and Universal Store – but, which may soon expand even faster!

Today, at Largest Aviation Meeting at Orlando Airport (GOAA), we take a look at one new restaurant coming to Orlando Airport’s newest terminalthat Disney fans will surely know – Wine Bar George!

George Wine Bar currently has a location in Disney Springs and is known for its delicious food and colorful corkcicles that you can buy to keep their drinks frozen.

In the new plans for Orlando International Airport, Wine Bar George would move into a space on the second level of the new Terminal C. And, you can recognize two other new locations on the map – a Walt Disney World store and a Universal Studios store.

So it seems that those traveling through the new terminal will not have to go without some theme park favorites when it happens opens in 2022! We will continue to keep track of developments in this project, so stay tuned to AllEars for the latest!

