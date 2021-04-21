International
Biden to Declare Atrocities Against Armenia were Genocide
WASHINGTON More than a century after the Ottoman Empire killed some 1.5 million Armenian civilians, President Biden is preparing to declare that atrocities were an act of genocide, according to officials familiar with the internal debate. The move would signal that US commitment to human rights outweighs the risk of further breaking the US alliance with Turkey.
Mr Biden is expected to announce the symbolic designation on Saturday, the 106th anniversary of the beginning of what historians have called a systematic death march for years and that the ancestors of modern Turkey began during World War I. He would be the first US president to do so, although Ronald Reagan made an observable reference to the Armenian genocide in a 1981 written statement about the Holocaust, and the House and Senate approved measures in 2019 to make its recognition an issue. US foreign policy official.
At least 29 other countries have taken similar steps mainly in Europe and America, but also Russia and Syria, Turkey’s political opponents.
A U.S. official with knowledge of administration discussions said Mr Biden had decided to issue the statement, and others across the government and at foreign embassies said it was widely expected.
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, declined to comment Wednesday except to point out that the administration would have more to say on the topic Saturday.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian said in an interview Wednesday that recognition by the United States would be a kind of moral beacon for many countries.
This is not about Armenia and Turkey, said Mr. Aivazian. This has to do with our obligation to recognize and condemn the genocide of the past, present and future.
The determination and whether Mr Biden would release him has been seen as an early test of his administrations’ relationship with the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The two men have had a somewhat tested relationship in the past, in contrast to the generally warm treatment Mr. Erdogan received from President Donald J. Trump, and the genocide statement could provoke a backlash from Turkey that jeopardizes its co-operation in the conflicts. regional military or diplomatic efforts. Past American presidents have refrained from making the statement for this reason, and Mr. Biden may still change his mind about its release.
While Turkey agrees that World War I-era fighting between Muslim Ottomans and Christian Armenians resulted in widespread deaths, its leaders have vehemently denied that the assassination campaign that began in 1915 culminated in genocide.
Yet Turkish officials have been committed to the genocide statement since Mr Biden committed to it during his presidential campaign, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned earlier this week that it would strain already strained relations between the Organization’s two allies. of the North Atlantic Treaty.
Statements that have no legal obligation will have no benefit, but they will damage the links, Mr. Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs.
New Washington
the legal definition of genocide was not accepted until 1946 and officials and experts said Mr Bidens’s statement would not carry any tangible punishment beyond humiliating Turkey and tarnishing its history with an inevitable comparison to the Holocaust.
We strongly oppose attempts to claim that this deliberate attempt, organized to destroy the Armenian people, was anything other than genocide, a bipartisan group of 38 senators wrote in a letter Mr. Biden last month, prompting him to make the statement. You have rightly stated that American diplomacy and foreign policy must be rooted in our values, including respect for universal rights. These values require that we accept the truth and do what we can to prevent future genocides and other crimes against humanity.
Mr Biden seems determined to show that his commitment to human rights, a pillar of his administration ‘s foreign policy, is worth any setbacks.
The genocide statement signals that the United States is ready to take geostrategic blows to our values, said James F. Jeffrey, a former ambassador to Turkey who served in senior national security positions for the three presidents just before Mr Biden.
Mr Jeffrey, now Middle East chairman at the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., said there was little risk of Turkey turning to Russia, Iran or other American adversaries to replace its alliances with the West.
But, he said, Mr Erdogan could easily try to thwart or delay specific policies to worsen the Biden administration, especially in Syria, where Turkey’s unclear ceasefire with Russia has allowed humanitarian entry already narrowed, and into the Black Sea, into which American warships must first pass through the Bosporus and Dardanelles in support missions in Ukraine.
It may be more difficult to get Erdogan to agree to specific policies, Jeffrey said.
He also raised the prospect that Turkey could force detailed considerations to slow down non-NATO operations at Incirlik Air Base, a crossing point for US forces and equipment in the region. Or, Mr. Jeffrey said, Turkey could do something to provoke new sanctions or reinstate sanctions that have been suspended, such as taking military action against Kurdish fighters allied with US forces against Islamic State in northeastern Syria.
Pentagon officials have also noted the value of Turkish forces remaining in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the U.S. and other coalition troops by September 11; Kabul and Ankara have a long-standing relationship that will allow some troops to stay in Afghanistan after the NATO nations leave.
Tensions between Turkey and the United States flared in December when the Trump administration imposed sanctions on Ankara over its acquisition and subsequently tested a Russian missile defense system that Western officials said could expose NATO security networks. in Moscow. The sanctions were imposed in the last month of Mr Trumps’ presidency, three years after Turkey bought the missile system and only after Congress requested them as part of a military spending bill.
Mr. Trump had clearly promised to help Armenia last fall during its war against Azerbaijan in the Nago-Karabakh region, marking the Armenian diaspora with political influence in the United States. His administration took a more uniform approach in trying to mediate a peace deal alongside Russia and France, and, ultimately, Armenia ceded disputed territory in the Turkish-backed conflict with Azerbaijan.
In Wednesday’s interview, Mr Aivazian, Armenia’s foreign minister, captured Turkey’s military role in the Nago-Karabakh war as an example of what he described as a source of growing instability in the region and the eastern Mediterranean.
He said naming genocide would serve as a reminder to the rest of the world if malignant values are not opposed.
“I believe that bringing dangerous states into the international order will make our world much safer,” he said. Aivazian. And we will witness fewer tragedies, fewer human losses once the United States reconfirms its moral leadership in these turbulent times.
