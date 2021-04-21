Biden to Declare Atrocities Against Armenia were Genocide

The two men have had a somewhat tested relationship in the past, in contrast to the generally warm treatment Mr. Erdogan received from President Donald J. Trump, and the genocide statement could provoke a backlash from Turkey that jeopardizes its co-operation in the conflicts. regional military or diplomatic efforts. Past American presidents have refrained from making the statement for this reason, and Mr. Biden may still change his mind about its release.

While Turkey agrees that World War I-era fighting between Muslim Ottomans and Christian Armenians resulted in widespread deaths, its leaders have vehemently denied that the assassination campaign that began in 1915 culminated in genocide.

Yet Turkish officials have been committed to the genocide statement since Mr Biden committed to it during his presidential campaign, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned earlier this week that it would strain already strained relations between the Organization’s two allies. of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Statements that have no legal obligation will have no benefit, but they will damage the links, Mr. Cavusoglu said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk. If the United States wants to worsen ties, the decision is theirs.

the legal definition of genocide was not accepted until 1946 and officials and experts said Mr Bidens’s statement would not carry any tangible punishment beyond humiliating Turkey and tarnishing its history with an inevitable comparison to the Holocaust.

We strongly oppose attempts to claim that this deliberate attempt, organized to destroy the Armenian people, was anything other than genocide, a bipartisan group of 38 senators wrote in a letter Mr. Biden last month, prompting him to make the statement. You have rightly stated that American diplomacy and foreign policy must be rooted in our values, including respect for universal rights. These values ​​require that we accept the truth and do what we can to prevent future genocides and other crimes against humanity.

Mr Biden seems determined to show that his commitment to human rights, a pillar of his administration ‘s foreign policy, is worth any setbacks.