The International Online Infertility Group raises awareness of the rare condition, MRKH
An international online group is spreading awareness of a rare condition born through a support group of a kind called Sistahs survived infertility.
Mayer-Rokitansky-Kster-Hauser syndrome, also known as MRKH, occurs when the vaginal canal and uterus are underdeveloped or absent, although the external parts are normal. Fallopian tubes and eggs are usually present. It affects almost one in every 4,000 – 5,000 women.
Women who have this condition are biologically female and must use IVF, surrogacy or adoption to have children. There have also been cases of successful uterine transplants that have allowed women to maintain their pregnancy at all times.
It was devastating. His bad news to hear at such a young, gentle age, said Shamika Rhoomes, a founding member of Sistahs Surviving Infertility. Not that I thought I was ready to go and start a family the next day, but as a woman, you always hear that women are educators to produce offspring.
Janay Cook, founder of Sistahs Survivng Infertility spoke to News4Jax about the moment she discovered she had MRKH.
The first thing he (the doctor) said was that you do not have a vagina. And of course, those five words about my mother and I were devastating, Cook said.
Cook was diagnosed with MRKH at age 18, during her high school year. The Middleburg native turned her destruction into a goal by setting up an online support group, prepared to help Black women, almost 3 years ago.
I rode on the laptop, and literally just created a Facebook group. The answers have been so overwhelming. This group saved my life, Cook said.
The group is now global, providing support and resources for women around the world. They hold annual MRKH meetings, which include community service and a few days together. The trip of recent years was canceled due to the pandemic, but they hope to expect another one this year. Women say the community has played a major role on their path to healing.
It’s a difficult journey, and it can be very lonely very difficult. And so having a community and a support system that resembles you is very, very important, Rhoomes said. Everything happens for a reason and your time to be at peace, or understanding, or just in a better place overall with this information will come.
WJXT4 reporter Lena Pringle asked, If anyone is just learning this news today if they have MRKH or if they generally discover that they are infertile for any other reason, what would be your advice?
Feel your feelings, Cook said. This is something I did not do when I was diagnosed. I just put up a wall because I didn’t know how to process it, I didn’t know the concept of what grief was at the age of 18, so my biggest thing is everything you don’t deal with.
Raven Riley, a founding member of Sistahs Surviving Infertility, was diagnosed at age 16. She said it may take time, but know you have support.
Get a support system and get as much time as you need. But just know that it will be okay and there is life after receiving this news, Riley said.
As part of National Infertility Awareness Week, the group is holding several virtual events to support those dealing with infertility.
You can follow the group at Instagram. Sistahs Surviving Infertility is also working to further its mission. If you want to help them raise money to write their name you can donate here.
Wat To Achieve Infertility Surviving Sistahs? Email here.
