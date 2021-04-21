International
Alberta plans to introduce a 3-hour paid break so workers can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Alberta UCP plans to introduce legislation Wednesday that would give workers three hours of paid leave so they can get the COVID-19 vaccine without losing wages.
“We have heard that there are concerns from some workers about their ability to take time to shoot,” said Labor and Immigration Minister Jason Copping.
“Our government intends to introduce legislation that will amend the Employment Standards Code to provide a COVID-19 vaccine permit,” he said.
“If passed, it will give Albertans up to three hours of paid leave to do their vaccine.”
Alberta workers can not be fired or disciplined for using paid leave, Copping said. And, it can be used twice for those entering the two-dose vaccine.
“Diligent Albanians want to get the vaccine, but some may not be able to schedule an appointment because of their working hours, they may not be able to afford a pay loss, which is a barrier to to be vaccinated, “the minister said.
“As always, we encourage employers and employees to work together on scheduling appointments, minimizing the impact on employees and also minimizing the impact on employers when taking time off.”
It will be available to both full-time and part-time workers, regardless of length of service, UCP said.
“If approved, this permit will enter into force on first reading and we hope to introduce this bill in the legislature today,” Copping said on Wednesday.
He thanked Alberta workers for their courage and dedication over the past 13 months – some continue to provide essential services, others work from home to reduce the risk of transmission.
The Albertans urged them to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible
“Getting more people immunized means we are approaching to reopen our economy,” he said. “It helps our economy, it protects life and livelihood.”
Copping acknowledged that the paid leave was first suggested by the Opposition, and said that the UCP “had talks with the NDP about this as well”.
BC and Saskatchewan have passed similar bills, he added.
On Tuesday, Alberta extended the right to the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone born in 1981 or earlier.
That day alone, more than 36,000 qualified Albanians booked appointments to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the following days.
I’m encouraged to see more activity at entry points, Kenney said during the COVID-19 Tuesday update.
This vaccine works The side effects risks are small compared to COVID-19. The risks associated with COVID are massively higher. ”
Minister of Health Tyler Shandro and Chief Health Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Tuesday. The prime minister said his shooting was reserved for Thursday.
As of Wednesday, more than 70,000 appointments for AstraZeneca have been booked over the next seven days and another 28,000 for the week after, Alberta Health said.
More than 65,000 people have received the vaccine. That’s more than 20,000 in the last two days.
Approximately 143,000 doses remain that have not yet been administered.
Kenney urges Albertans 40+ to get the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Prime Minister Jason Kenney said Tuesday he did not know when Alberta would receive another shipment of this particular vaccine.
The province is currently in Phase 2C of its vaccine distribution plan. Anyone who turns 65 this year and older is eligible for the vaccine. Doses are also being administered to individuals of First Nations 50 and older, any Albertan 16 years of age or older with certain basic health conditions and specified front-line staff.
More details vaccine acceptance and instructions on how to book an appointment are available online.
Hinshaw updates chronology for second doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Alberta
Dr. Hinshaw said Tuesday that Albertans should not call their pharmacy to book a second dose until all Albertans are offered a first dose.
She has said that Alberta is taking the doses for 12 weeks.
Currently, the three vaccines administered in Alberta AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech require at least two doses, administered weeks away. A single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has been approved by Health Canada but has not yet been distributed.
