Home Votes to Limit Future Travel Bans, Switch to Trumps Legacy Unlock

Home Votes to Limit Future Travel Bans, Switch to Trumps Legacy
WASHINGTON Seattle-based Pamela Raghebi blames President Donald J. Trumps for banning travel for keeping her separated from her husband, Afshin, originally from Iran, for three disappointing years.
My world basically turned upside down, said Ms. Raghebi on Wednesday in a telephone interview, recalling how the blockade imposed by Mr. Trump on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries had blocked her husband abroad. They destroyed an entire culture all over the world. This cannot be allowed to happen again.
House Democrats moved in Wednesday to try to prevent that from happening. By voting 218 to 208, largely along party lines, the Chamber passed legislation known as the Prohibition Act that would not limit the presidents’ broad power to control immigration by requiring travel bans be temporary and were subject to oversight by Congress. He would also explicitly forbid any such decree based on religion.
The Chamber also approved, 217 to 207, entirely along party lines, a related measure that would require certain immigrants to be allowed access to a lawyer when they are detained at ports of entry, such as airports.
Republicans opposed both bills; only one of them, Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, crossed party lines to support the No Ban measure. They argued that immigration controls should be tightened, not relaxed, given the suppression of migration across the southwestern border.
Are Democrats working to fix the crisis? California Representative Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader, asked at the House of Commons Wednesday. Are they working to stem the massive influx of illegal migration? not
Bills face an uncertain future in an equally divided Senate, where a large number of House-approved immigration bills and other topics face major hurdles. But lawyers say they send a clear message that America cannot go back to the days of Mr. Trump, who called during his presidential campaign for a total and complete closure of Muslims entering the United States and beyond. tried to put those words into action once he took office.
We can not allow any president to abuse the power of his or her office, said on the floor Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The measures were inspired by the harsh and immediate steps Mr. Trump took at the beginning of his presidency to stop foreigners from entering the country, which led to chaos at U.S. airports and a flurry of legal challenges. In January 2017, he denied entry to citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries. Amid the court challenges, Mr. Trump later amended the ban, extending it to include some non-Muslim countries, such as North Korea.
President Biden, who changed Mr. Trumps travel bans after taking office, is backing the legislation.
Those bans were a stain on our national conscience and are not in line with our long history of welcoming people of all faiths, said one official statement of support released by the White House this week.
But the statement said the administration reserved the right to restrict travel from specific countries if necessary.
The administration is ready to work with Congress to approve a solution that protects against unjust religious discrimination while also ensuring that the executive branch has the flexibility needed to respond to serious threats to public safety and health and visible international crises, the statement said. .
Representative Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, said she could never forget the suffering caused to travelers by Mr. Trumps bans, which she called illegal and badly conceived and discriminatory against Muslims.
The families were separated, she said. Many were denied the right to counseling.
Still, the legislation comes at a difficult political moment for Mr Biden and the Democrats on immigration.
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, Republican of Pennsylvania, argued Tuesday that the Detention Act would undermine national security and that requiring travelers to access counselors complicates the work of Border Patrol agents and would cost millions of dollars.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the bill will cost $ 825 million to implement over five years.
The bill does nothing to address Biden’s border crisis, he said, using the label Republicans have adopted. Similar problems existed under Mr. Trump.
Wednesday’s vote is the latest step the Democrat-led House has taken in recent weeks to try to fix the nations’ immigration system.
Last month, the House voted to create a path to citizenship for the estimated four million undocumented immigrants.
In one bill, lawmakers moved to set up a permanent legal route for more than 2.5 million unauthorized immigrants, including those brought to the United States as child known as dreamers, and others granted Temporary Protected Status for humanitarian reasons. Lawmakers also passed a measure that would eventually give legal status to close to a million farm workers and their families while updating a major agricultural visa program.
While some Republicans there have pledged support for dreamers in the past, their party is increasingly joining behind a tough strategy to deny Mr Biden the votes he needs to make any new immigration laws and for use border problems as a political weapon.
The Biden administration has been under criticism for its immigration positions from both the right and the left.
Mr Biden angered Democrats across the country Friday when White House officials said he would limit the number of refugees allowed in the United States this year to the historically low level set by the Trump administration, overturning a promise to previously to welcome more than 60,000 people fleeing war and persecution.
The move to catch the number to 15,000 sparked such an immediate reaction from Democrats and human rights activists that the White House later withdrew and promised to announce an increasing number by May 15th.
Although Mr Biden changed Mr Trumps’s travel ban, he has not adopted a speedy waiver process to reunite separated spouses such as Raghebis, said Avideh Moussavian, legislative director at the National Center for Immigration Law.
The actual work of damaging and damaging would not happen on Day 1, said Ms. Moussavian. We have asked the administration to provide an efficient and expeditious way for those applicants to have their cases reviewed. People are left alone to navigate a system that at this point they are justified in having little faith in.
Ms. Raghebi, who sued the Trump administration over the situation of Mr. Raghebis, said she was hoping her 10-year-old husband would go home soon. She has talked to him every day on the phone and wants him to meet a new nephew in the family.
There is so much for my husband that I miss him, she said. I have a lot of anxiety about the future. If he could come home, I would have the most beautiful birthday.
