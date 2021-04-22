WASHINGTON Seattle-based Pamela Raghebi blames President Donald J. Trumps for banning travel for keeping her separated from her husband, Afshin, originally from Iran, for three disappointing years.

My world basically turned upside down, said Ms. Raghebi on Wednesday in a telephone interview, recalling how the blockade imposed by Mr. Trump on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries had blocked her husband abroad. They destroyed an entire culture all over the world. This cannot be allowed to happen again.

House Democrats moved in Wednesday to try to prevent that from happening. By voting 218 to 208, largely along party lines, the Chamber passed legislation known as the Prohibition Act that would not limit the presidents’ broad power to control immigration by requiring travel bans be temporary and were subject to oversight by Congress. He would also explicitly forbid any such decree based on religion.

The Chamber also approved, 217 to 207, entirely along party lines, a related measure that would require certain immigrants to be allowed access to a lawyer when they are detained at ports of entry, such as airports.