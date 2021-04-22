Sandals Resorts International announces plans for three new hotels in Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, April 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Signals of continued brand trust in destination, Sandals Resorts International (SRI), Caribbean comprehensive luxury travel company, will add three new hotels Jamaica list

According to the Executive Chairman of SRI Adam StewartSandale Resorts will transform the two comprehensive resorts in Jamaica won last year – the first Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa at Eight rivers and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark plus a main plot on the coastal land adjacent to Eight rivers resort, in three separate experiences under the brands Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.

Expansion plans turn one of Of Jamaica most historic resorts, the Dunn River property in Eight rivers, back in the Sandals family as Sandals Dunn River, the same indicator as when it was first added to the portfolio in 1990.

“Dunn’s River sandals have a special meaning for our family because its history is the history of Of Jamaica evolution as a travel power plant. My dad grew up on the beach at Eight rivers and this hotel, the first of its kind when built in the 1950s, captured the fascination of the era and sparked the imagination. “When it became available, we jumped at the chance to bring the hotel back in sandals,” Stewart said.

Stewart said reindeer River of Dunn sandals will receive a top-down renovation with land adjacent to the ocean transformed into an additional new resort: Sandals Royal Dunn’s river, a modern luxury getaway containing approximately 250 luxury rooms and suites. The sister hotels will function much like the SRI concept developed between Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados, offering generous exchange privileges between two comprehensive resorts in Barbados, giving guests exceptional and convenient dining and comfort options.

Runaway Bay Resort, a well-known Jamaican property hotel located in the middle of the road Eight rivers AND Bay of Montego, will also undergo extensive redevelopment to be done Beach Runaway Bay Resort, the third Family Family Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its conclusion, the hotel will feature about 400 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, designed with families expanded in mind. Guests of the Runaway Bay Beaches also have access to the Runaway Bay Golf Club and the 18-hole par-72 championship golf course.

“Jamaica will always play a critical role in our plans to grow and renew Caribbean hospitality. “There is a tremendous opportunity here and a mature moment, as leisure travelers are choosing to return to places and brands they know and trust,” Stewart said.

