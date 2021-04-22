International
Sandals Resorts International announces plans for three new hotels in Jamaica
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, April 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Signals of continued brand trust in destination, Sandals Resorts International (SRI), Caribbean comprehensive luxury travel company, will add three new hotels Jamaica list
According to the Executive Chairman of SRI Adam StewartSandale Resorts will transform the two comprehensive resorts in Jamaica won last year – the first Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort & Spa at Eight rivers and Jewel Runaway Bay Beach Resort & Waterpark plus a main plot on the coastal land adjacent to Eight rivers resort, in three separate experiences under the brands Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.
Expansion plans turn one of Of Jamaica most historic resorts, the Dunn River property in Eight rivers, back in the Sandals family as Sandals Dunn River, the same indicator as when it was first added to the portfolio in 1990.
“Dunn’s River sandals have a special meaning for our family because its history is the history of Of Jamaica evolution as a travel power plant. My dad grew up on the beach at Eight rivers and this hotel, the first of its kind when built in the 1950s, captured the fascination of the era and sparked the imagination. “When it became available, we jumped at the chance to bring the hotel back in sandals,” Stewart said.
Stewart said reindeer River of Dunn sandals will receive a top-down renovation with land adjacent to the ocean transformed into an additional new resort: Sandals Royal Dunn’s river, a modern luxury getaway containing approximately 250 luxury rooms and suites. The sister hotels will function much like the SRI concept developed between Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados, offering generous exchange privileges between two comprehensive resorts in Barbados, giving guests exceptional and convenient dining and comfort options.
Runaway Bay Resort, a well-known Jamaican property hotel located in the middle of the road Eight rivers AND Bay of Montego, will also undergo extensive redevelopment to be done Beach Runaway Bay Resort, the third Family Family Beaches Resort in Jamaica. At its conclusion, the hotel will feature about 400 one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments, designed with families expanded in mind. Guests of the Runaway Bay Beaches also have access to the Runaway Bay Golf Club and the 18-hole par-72 championship golf course.
“Jamaica will always play a critical role in our plans to grow and renew Caribbean hospitality. “There is a tremendous opportunity here and a mature moment, as leisure travelers are choosing to return to places and brands they know and trust,” Stewart said.
Sandale Resorts International
Sandals Resorts International (SRI) is the parent company of some of the most prominent travel brands, including Sandale Resorts, Resorts Beach, Grand Pineapple Beach Resort, Fowl Cay Resort and Your Jamaica Villas. Founded in 1981 by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, SRI is located in Montego Bay, Jamaica and is responsible for resort development, service standards, skills training, and day-to-day operations. For more information, visit Sandale Resorts International.
Sandals Resorts:
Sandals Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, luxurious vacation experience included in the Caribbean. With 15 stunning coastline locations in Jamaica, Antigua, St. Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and a 16th location coming in Spring Curacao 2022, Sandals Resorts offers better quality inclusion than any other travel company on the planet. Signature Love Nest Butler Suites for maximum privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of English Butlers Professionals; Red Red Bath; 5-Star Global Gourmet Food, providing spirits on top shelves, premium wines and delicious specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with PADI certification and training experts; Fast Wi-Fi from the beach in the bedroom and customizable Sandal Weddings are all exclusive to Sandals Resorts. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind upon arrival and departureSandals Platinum Purity Protocols, the company ‘s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the greatest confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Sandals Resorts is part of the family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Beach Resorts and is the comprehensive Caribbean travel company. For more information about Sandals Resorts Luxury Included Difference, visitwww.sandals.com.
Beaches Resorts:
With three spectacular locations in Turk & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth place coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadine, Beaches Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every family member. Beach Resorts provides better inclusion than any other travel company in the plans with wild water parks, XBOX Play Salons, Exclusive Kids Camping, Teen Nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler Service, Red Lane Spas, Aqua Centers with certification and PADI expert training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street, where kids can spend the holidays with their favorite Sesame Street band friends with daily activities and weekly stage performances. Beach Resorts is the perfect place for family gatherings from special gatherings and birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Personalized Beach Weddings. Beach resorts guarantee guests peace of mind from arrival to departureBeach Platinum Cleanliness Protocols, the company ‘s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the greatest confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of the family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Luxury Included Sandals Resorts, and is Caribbean leading comprehensive travel company. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com.
Contact:
Decker / Royal Agency
[email protected]
SOURCE Sandale Resorts International
