Powerball to remain in Idaho after international sales were delayed





BOISE, Idaho Powerball will continue in Idaho for at least another year despite an effort by lawmakers to end the game in August amid fears of foreign participation.

Idaho Lottery director Jeff Anderson told a House committee Wednesday that negotiations to add Australia in 2021 and Britain in 2022 to Powerball had broken down and would not happen at least next year. This means that Powerball in Idaho will continue even what was expected to be the August end date.

“Freedom to play Powerball is back. This is a game that Idahoans have enjoyed for three decades,” said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. Idaho voters created the Lottery in 1989 after an initiative was put on the ballot by the Idaho Legislature which received an affirmative vote of the people in the 1988 general election. Shortly afterwards, Idaho was one of 13 original states that created Powerball in February 1992. “ The Idaho Lottery estimates that 670,000 Idahoans enjoy playing Powerball each year. The March 10, 2021 announcement that Idaho would have to stop offering Powerball as of August 2021 was due to a proposed amendment to current Idaho law that was rejected by a legislative committee. Since then, the Idaho Lottery says they have received public support for the game from players, retailers selling lottery tickets, and beneficiaries backed by Idaho Lottery dividends. Retailers earn about $ 1.5 million from selling Powerball tickets while the game brings in $ 14 million in dividends to Idaho schools and public buildings each year.

“We believe international Powerball sales are inevitable and Idaho law will need to be changed in 2022 for players to stay able to enjoy the world ‘s most popular lottery game.” added Anderson. “We will continue to work responsibly with the Idaho Legislature, our players and our vendors to ensure Idahoans have the freedom to enjoy Powerball in Idaho.”

