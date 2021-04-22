Israel says it hits targets in Syria after rocket attack

JERUSALEM (AP) A rocket fired from Syria hit southern Israel early Thursday, setting off air strike sirens near the country’s top-secret nuclear reactor, the Israeli military said. In response, she said she attacked missiles and air defense systems in neighboring Syria.

The incident, marking the most serious violence between Israel and Syria in years, showed the possible involvement of Iran. Iran, which holds troops and representatives in Syria, has accused Israel of a series of attacks on its nuclear facilities, including sabotage at its Natanz nuclear facility on April 11, and vowed revenge. He also threatened to complicate US-led efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran.

The Israeli military said the rocket landed in the Negev region and airstrikes were heard in a village near Dimona, where the Israels nuclear reactor is located, and explosions were reported throughout Israel. The military later said the incoming missile had caused no damage.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility or comment from Iran. But on Saturday, hardline newspaper Irans Kayhan published part of the opinion by Iranian analyst Sadollah Zarei suggesting that the structure of Israel Dimona be targeted after the attack on Natanz. Zarei cited the idea of ​​an eye for an eye in his remarks.

Measures must be taken against the Dimona nuclear facility, he wrote. This is because no other action is on the same level as the Natanz incident.

The Dimona reactor is widely believed to be the central part of an undeclared nuclear weapons program. Israel neither confirms nor denies foreign reports that it has a large nuclear arsenal.

While Kayhan is a small-circulation newspaper, its editor-in-chief, Hussein Shariatmadari, was appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has been described as his adviser in the past.

Zarei has called for retaliatory attacks on Israel in the past. In November, he suggested that Iran strike the Israeli port city of Haifa over suspicion of Israeli involvement in the assassination of a scientist who founded the Iran nuclear military program decades ago. However, Iran did not retaliate then.

Israel and Iran are great enemies. Israel accuses Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons and has opposed US-led efforts to revive the international nuclear deal with Iran. With Israel’s encouragement, then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018.

Iran recently began enriching a small amount of uranium to 60% purity, the highest level ever for its program that goes even closer to weapons scale levels. However, Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Israel will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapons capability. Israel has twice bombed other nations in the Middle East to target their nuclear programs.

All the incidents come as Iran negotiates in Vienna with world powers over the US that may re-enter its dilapidated nuclear deal with world powers. Negotiators there have described the talks as constructive so far, though they acknowledge that Natanz sabotage could strain the talks.

The Israeli government says the deal will not prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapons capability. He also says he does not address Iran ‘s long – range missile program and its support for hostile representatives in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only and has called for more control over the Israels nuclear facility in Dimona.

Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, UAE, contributed to this report.

