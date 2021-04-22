International
FIU Online Gives More Than $ 200,000 in Scholarships | FIU News
Nothing spoils a college degree faster than financial challenges.
Knowing this and with a commitment to ensure access to higher education, FIU Online has provided more than $ 200,000 in scholarship funds to students in the last three years. The funds have supported more than 100 students, helping them begin or continue to make progress toward their academic goals.
“We are doing our part to help our students,” said Lia Prevolis, interim vice president of FIU Online. “Through these scholarships, we help students alleviate barriers to education.”
Although students at FIU pay less in advance and bear less debt after graduation than the national average, the university is committed to keeping higher education accessible to all and provides more than $ 180 million in financial aid each year. For more, The FIU consistently ranks in Kiplinger’s personal finances 100 best magazine values in public colleges and ranks no. 8 for The Most Affordable Online College from Studimi.com.
“We want our students to be successful and we are committed to helping them find ways to achieve their goals and reduce costs,” says Cynara Suarez, associate director of online student services for FIU Online. “A FIU Online scholarship can make a significant difference for many of our students.”
Prevolis adds that in addition to FIU Online scholarships, initiatives such as Affordability Counts and the FIU Online success coaching team help increase student resilience.
The Affordability Counts Initiative, created by FIU Online in 2016, and approved nationwide at all public universities, reducesthe cost of books and materials at less than $ 60 per course. Likewise, a unique feature for FIU, all full-time undergraduate students are assigned success trainers who help students manage personal commitments while pursuing a college degree. Successful coaches work with students to develop and define goals, as well as link them to the resources and services available to them, including scholarships.
FIU Online Scholarships
FIU Online offers scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate students and them range from $ 500 to $ 2,000. They include a FIU Online Corporate and Community Scholarship for employees or members of selected professional industry organizations; A FIU Online Academic Merit Scholarship for students who display strong academic credentials upon admission; A FIU Scholarship for Online Distance Learning for undergraduate students who meet specific criteria and offer a strongly written essay; AND START the scholarship, which supports students who may be challenged due to the impact of COVID-19.
Help when more is needed
For Valoria Thomas, who started it Master of Public Health in the fall 2020 term, the START scholarship was essential. Thomas, a first-generation college student, works as an HIV Prevention Manager in Broward County. Her work focuses on providing assistance to populations in need with HIV testing and ongoing care.
“Sacrifices were made for my university education, but I do not have much financial support for my master,” she says when talking about her mother, a single parent and a widow. Thomas is grateful to be an essential worker during the pandemic, and her online program helps her defraud all of her responsibilities, including her job.
“The scholarship meant a lot because I could buy my books this semester,” says Thomas, who has high hopes and confidence in the future – she intends to continue her studies to get a doctorate.
Goals in achievement
Chelsea Bermudez, also a recipient of a FIU Online scholarship, adds that the prize money she received allowed her to continue earning it bachelor’s degree in international relations. As a single mother for an 8-year-old, Bermudez was diagnosed with cancer in her first semester. Her salary as a full-time restaurant server would not cover all of her basic needs, cancer treatments and schooling.
“So many of our students face financial challenges, but it is our mission to help secure resources and connect them to the services they can use,” Suarez says. “We believe in our students – FIU Online Distance Learning Scholarship funds come directly from staff members who pay it in advance through donations.”
“The scholarship gave me the opportunity to achieve one goal – to earn a bachelor’s degree. “If I did not receive the award, I would not be able to continue my degree,” says Bermudez.
Anfernee Duncombe also feared she would not be able to continue it bachelor’s degree in psychology. Duncombe previously stopped her education, but this time she was determined and did not want to stop. As a fully online student in the Bahamas, she succeeded when COVID-19 restrictions reduced her working hours and salary.
“Scholarship means so much to me. “Without it, I would not be able to afford school this semester,” said Duncombe, who is well on his way to graduating in April.
“If you are in a position where you need help, do not be afraid to ask for help – know that the FIU has a wealth of resources,” Bermudez advises.
