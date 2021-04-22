Hundreds in the North renounced British citizenship for foreign-born partners

Hundreds of people in Northern Ireland relinquished their British citizenship in the past decade in a bid to ensure they could bring their foreign-born spouses or partners to live with them.

The waiver of citizenship was prompted by changes made in 2012 by the Home Office to UK immigration rules, according to figures obtained from the Belfast-based investigation website Detail.

By 2012, people in Northern Ireland seeking a residence permit for a foreign spouse were divided into two: those who were British or British-Irish had to apply under UK rules; while those who were only Irish could apply according to EU rules.

Some applicants relinquished their British citizenship because the UK system was much stricter than EU rules, especially since the Home Office deems that all people in the North are automatically British, even without a British passport.

The rules openly encouraged the renunciation of British citizenship by forcing people to make a brutal choice between citizenship and family unity, said Boyd, of the Belfast-based Justice Administration Committee.

People in Northern Ireland can, like those elsewhere in the UK, bring their family members to join them under UK immigration rules, but many fail to earn more than the required 18,600 per year ( 21,530).

The rules have a disproportionate effect in different regions of the UK, with only 27 per cent of people in London unable to meet that income threshold, compared with almost 50 per cent in Northern Ireland.

Sarah Henry, an immigration lawyer in Newry, said some clients who wanted to apply for visas for spouses born abroad were unable to meet income limits in the UK. Some people moved places or split up, she said.

Many people would have said if we give up our British citizenship, what happens in the future? Will this affect our children? That is the level of uncertainty that worries people, she said.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has previously said the UK’s approach to family migration law could create incentives for people from Northern Ireland to relinquish their British citizenship.

Only five or fewer applications occurred in 2010-2012, but the number increased to 80 applications per year by the end of the decade. In 2013-2019, more than 430 people renounced British citizenship.

Legal challenge

In 2015, Derry native Emma DeSouza applied for a residence card for her U.S.-born husband The Home Office told her to reapply by identifying as British or otherwise renounce UK citizenship and reapply and Irish.

Following a legal challenge from it, the British government in 2020 said that everyone living in Northern Ireland, whether they have British, Irish or both citizenship, will be treated equally when applying under the British Government Settlement Scheme of the EU.

These changes were introduced last August, under commitments made in the New Decade agreement on New Access: No British citizen should feel the need to choose to relinquish their British citizenship, they said.

Anyone who relinquished UK citizenship in an effort to reunite with their family may seek to resume it under the British Nationality Act, but there are complex and costly obstacles, legal experts say.

Applications are at the Secretary of Home’s discretion, costing more than $ 1,000 before legal fees: A cheap and accessible path to British citizenship is needed for those who have been unjustly forced to give up under the old policy, said Ms. Boyd of the Committee on Justice Administration (CAJ).

Claire Hanna, SDLP MP, who is a member of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee in Westminster, said people who were pushed to give up UK citizenship could feel hurt.

People who want to claim their firstborn right to choose British citizenship other than their Irish citizenship should not face cost or prohibition procedure and certainly should not be at the discretion of the Secretaries of Home.

However, Les Allamby, chief commissioner on the Human Rights Commission in Northern Ireland, said a lasting solution to family reunification issues remained necessary because the current solution was a quick, short-term solution.