Feds: Breaking international cocaine trafficker | tidings





A former Michigan resident, described by officials as the leader of an international cocaine trafficking ring, is facing a federal drug charge following a labor force investigation involving law enforcement from Oakland and neighboring counties, as well as federal officers. An indictment by the grand federal jury, announced Wednesday by Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin, names Ylli Didani, 43, as allegedly working with indicted co-conspirators to plan and fund the distribution of cocaine from several countries including Michigan. Didani, facing a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, was arrested March 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina. “This is a very important and significant prosecution of a well-organized large-scale drug trafficking organization involved in distributing thousands of kilograms of cocaine worth tens of millions of dollars across multiple continents,” Mohsin said in a statement. Press conference. I salute the entire law enforcement team who worked so tirelessly in this case, from prosecutors to police officers, federal agencies to local police departments. Their efforts culminated in today’s indictment and demonstrate cooperation and teamwork in the best way. The indictment alleges that in 2016 and 2017, Didani received at least $ 550,000 in two transactions with other co-conspirators for the purpose of buying cocaine in bulk. Didani and the co-conspirators allegedly used private jets, merchant ships and other means of transport for the enterprise. The alleged ring of drug trafficking relates to Mexico, South America and Europe, as well as the United States, according to the indictment. He further claimed that in 2017 an underwater drone was being designed to transport large quantities of cocaine to Europe, attached to the bottom of a commercial container, which would be launched remotely offshore and then taken from a fishing boat controlled by the Didanis organization. ‘Inter-agency cooperation’ The criminal complaint also alleges that more than 3,400 kilograms of cocaine transported from South America to Europe and seized by law enforcement were by the Didanis organization. Officials estimate the street value of drugs seized at more than $ 100 million. The lawsuit against a major cocaine trafficker is the result of a joint investigation with law enforcement partners from around the world, said Keith Martin, the special agent in charge. Our combined efforts should send a clear message to drug traffickers wherever you will be held accountable for your crimes. The case was investigated by High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Zone Group 6 of the Drug Enforcement Agencies, consisting of DEA special agents, task force officers from Farmington Hills, Troy, Novi, Sterling Heights, Dearborn Heights and Northfield Township police departments, IRS-CI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. “This is a great example of inter-agency cooperation and the capabilities of our investigative force,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a press release. The Farmington Hills Police Department is extremely proud of our investigator and his tireless commitment to disrupting and prosecuting a large-scale international drug trafficking organization. Added Christopher Perry, US Director of Customs and Border Protection for Field Operations: The complexity of this issue, which involved so many law enforcement partners across the region is a testament to the importance of inter-agency cooperation . I am proud of the efforts of our CBP staff, along with our federal, state, and local partners who played an important role in achieving this indictment. The case is being pursued by U.S. Assistant Attorneys Mark Bilkovic, Timothy McDonald and Michael El-Zein. READ THE NEXT CYST: The results of the assessment of the powers revealed in the case of the murder in the Lake with Walls The suspect identified in the attempted murder, wanted by the police The gun accidentally fired from one apartment to another in Troy Cause of death issued to woman found dead at Southfield hotel

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos