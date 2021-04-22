Feds: Breaking international cocaine trafficker | tidings

A former Michigan resident, described by officials as the leader of an international cocaine trafficking ring, is facing a federal drug charge following a labor force investigation involving law enforcement from Oakland and neighboring counties, as well as federal officers.
An indictment by the grand federal jury, announced Wednesday by Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin, names Ylli Didani, 43, as allegedly working with indicted co-conspirators to plan and fund the distribution of cocaine from several countries including Michigan.
Didani, facing a charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, was arrested March 31 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“This is a very important and significant prosecution of a well-organized large-scale drug trafficking organization involved in distributing thousands of kilograms of cocaine worth tens of millions of dollars across multiple continents,” Mohsin said in a statement. Press conference. I salute the entire law enforcement team who worked so tirelessly in this case, from prosecutors to police officers, federal agencies to local police departments. Their efforts culminated in today’s indictment and demonstrate cooperation and teamwork in the best way.
The indictment alleges that in 2016 and 2017, Didani received at least $ 550,000 in two transactions with other co-conspirators for the purpose of buying cocaine in bulk. Didani and the co-conspirators allegedly used private jets, merchant ships and other means of transport for the enterprise.
The alleged ring of drug trafficking relates to Mexico, South America and Europe, as well as the United States, according to the indictment.
He further claimed that in 2017 an underwater drone was being designed to transport large quantities of cocaine to Europe, attached to the bottom of a commercial container, which would be launched remotely offshore and then taken from a fishing boat controlled by the Didanis organization.
‘Inter-agency cooperation’
The criminal complaint also alleges that more than 3,400 kilograms of cocaine transported from South America to Europe and seized by law enforcement were by the Didanis organization. Officials estimate the street value of drugs seized at more than $ 100 million.
The lawsuit against a major cocaine trafficker is the result of a joint investigation with law enforcement partners from around the world, said Keith Martin, the special agent in charge. Our combined efforts should send a clear message to drug traffickers wherever you will be held accountable for your crimes.
The case was investigated by High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Zone Group 6 of the Drug Enforcement Agencies, consisting of DEA special agents, task force officers from Farmington Hills, Troy, Novi, Sterling Heights, Dearborn Heights and Northfield Township police departments, IRS-CI and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“This is a great example of inter-agency cooperation and the capabilities of our investigative force,” Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King said in a press release. The Farmington Hills Police Department is extremely proud of our investigator and his tireless commitment to disrupting and prosecuting a large-scale international drug trafficking organization.
Added Christopher Perry, US Director of Customs and Border Protection for Field Operations: The complexity of this issue, which involved so many law enforcement partners across the region is a testament to the importance of inter-agency cooperation . I am proud of the efforts of our CBP staff, along with our federal, state, and local partners who played an important role in achieving this indictment.
The case is being pursued by U.S. Assistant Attorneys Mark Bilkovic, Timothy McDonald and Michael El-Zein.
