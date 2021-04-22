Billionaire James Dyson Returns Home to the UK from Singapore, Companies and Markets Top News and Stories





LONDON (BLOOMBERG) – James Dyson has changed his residence from Singapore to the UK, changing a move he made about two years ago after his tech firm unveiled plans to relocate its city-state headquarters. MrDyson, 73, now lives mostly in the UK, according to records for companies the billionaire controls including his Weybourne family office. Similar records cited Singapore for the entrepreneur’s stay in 2019 after his company said it would relocate its headquarters there as the manufacturer of bagless vacuum cleaners became increasingly concentrated in Southeast Asia. “We do not comment on private family matters and nothing has changed about the company,” a Dyson spokesman said. “The group structure and the business rationale behind it are the same.” Mr Dyson, a prominent Brexit supporter worth $ 29 billion ($ 38.5 billion), has faced criticism from British lawmakers for moving his company. Now he is at the center of another controversy after he sent a message to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in March 2020 to get reassurance that his staff would not face a change in their tax situation if they came to the UK to help in creating fans in response to Covid-19, according to a BBC report. The billionaire wrote to the UK Treasury, but then addressed Mr. Johnson, causing concern if the Prime Minister followed the procedures for disclosing the messages. Johnson was forced to defend his actions in parliament Wednesday. “I make absolutely no apology at all for shifting the sky and the earth and doing everything I can as I think any Prime Minister would do in those circumstances,” he said during the Prime Minister’s Questions. Mr Dyson said in a statement on Wednesday (April 21st) that it was Mr Johnson who started contacts last year at a time of “national crisis”. The fan project cost his company about $ 20 million ($ 37 million S), required staff from Singapore and the UK to work full-time, and had their exchanges disclosed to UK officials at the time. “It is absurd to suggest that urgent correspondence was anything other than seeking compliance with the rules,” he stated. “Neither Dyson nor Weybourne sought or received any benefit from the emergency fan.” Mr Dyson has strengthened his presence in Singapore in the last two years, liquidating British companies and hiring staff in Singapore for his family office. He paid about US $ 54 million in 2019 to buy the Wallich Residence penthouse in Singapore, but sold it at a loss at the end of last year. He still has extensive holdings in the UK, with his agricultural firm overseeing 637 acres of forest and about 150 houses. He also owns a country property in southwest England. The firm previously said it aims to employ more than 2,000 people in Southeast Asia in the coming years, but said in July it would cut 900 of its 14,000 jobs globally due to the pandemic. The company said this month that it would “soon” move to a new global headquarters at an old power plant in Singapore.







