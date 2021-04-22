India a country with “special concern” – American Bazaar

Follow @ambazaarmag

Calls for targeted sanctions against individuals and entities for serious violations of religious freedom.

Suggesting that conditions of religious freedom in India continued their negative trajectory in 2020, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has designated India with 13 other nations as a country of special interest, or CPC.

In its State Department annual report released in Washington on Wednesday, the bipartisan body established by the U.S. Congress added India to the list of top violators for inclusion and tolerance of systematic, persistent, and flagrant violations of religious freedom. along with Russia, Syria, and Vietnam.

He also recommended imposing targeted sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for serious violations of religious freedom in India by freezing their assets and / or banning them from entering the United States.

For 2021, based on the terms of religious freedom in 2020, the USCIRF asked the State Department to designate ten more CPC countries: Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

In order to maintain the essential momentum of international religious freedom as a priority of U.S. foreign policy, the USCIRF strongly urges the Biden administration to take unique action for each CPC-designated country to secure accountability for abuses of religious freedom. stated USCIRF Vice President Tony Perkins.

We urge the Biden administration and Congress to uphold religious freedom and to focus the security and dignity of religious communities on foreign policy priorities, added USCIRF Vice President Anurima Bhargava.

USCIRF also recommended the US government to advance the human rights of all religious communities in India and to promote religious freedom and dignity and interfaith dialogue through bilateral and multilateral forums and agreements, such as the Minister of the Quartet.

He urged the US government to condemn the continuing violations of religious freedom and to support religious organizations and human rights groups that are targeted for their advocacy of religious freedom in India.

The U.S. Congress, he said, should continue to raise concerns about religious freedom in U.S.-India bilateral relations and highlight concerns through hearings, briefings, letters and congressional delegations.

Among its key findings regarding India, the USCIRF concluded that the government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), promoted Hindu nationalist policies resulting in systematic, persistent and brutal violations of religious freedom.

In early 2020, the passage of the Discriminatory Religious Citizenship (CAA) Act, a fast track for citizenship for non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan living in India, led to nationwide protests against the CAA and spurred the state and non-violence of the state, targeting mainly Muslims, she noted.

In February, the worst Hindu-Muslim violence in more than three decades erupted in Delhi. More than 50 people died and 200 others were injured, mostly Muslims, the report said.

The benevolent crowds of Hindu nationalism acted with impunity, using brutal force to isolate Muslims, attack mosques, and destroy homes and businesses in Muslim-majority neighborhoods.

The report quoted Delhi Minority Commissions as finding that the violence and allegations of brutality and police cooperation were planned and directed to teach a lesson to a particular community who dared to protest against a discriminatory law.

Citing Covid-19 concerns, in March police cleared Shaheen Bagh’s protest in Delhi, a peaceful landing that had lasted more than 100 days and was led by Muslim and non-Muslim women protesting against the CAA, the report noted.

With regard to a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) requiring all residents to provide citizenship documentation, the CAA may subject Muslims, in particular, to statelessness, deportation, or extended detention, the report suggests.

The northeastern state of Assam provides a shocking example, the report said, noting that in 2019, a nationwide NRC was implemented in Assam that eventually excluded 1.9 million people (both Muslims and Hindus) from the citizenship register.

“In some cases, families who had lived in India for generations were excluded; in other cases, one family member was included in the citizenship register, while another was not. “

The consequences of the exclusion are illustrated by a large detention camp being built in potentially devastating Assamare and underscore concerns about the impact such laws could have if extended to other states or across the country, the report said.

The USCIRF, she said, highlighted this armament of citizenship laws and the potential for atrocities at a hearing in March.

Another set of policies that raises significant concerns and very often results in violence are attempts to ban interfaith marriages or relationships using the false confession of forced conversion, the report said.

In late 2020, Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, passed an ordinance annulling any marriage performed with the sole purpose of illegal conversion or vice versa.

Similar legislation was passed in Madhya Pradesh and is being pushed into several states, including Haryana, Assam and Karnataka, the report noted.

“Hindu nationalist groups have also launched inflammatory campaigns decreeing interfaith relations or engagements, including calling for a boycott and censoring media descriptions of interfaith relations,” she said.

These efforts aimed at and delegitimizing interfaith relations have led to attacks and arrests of non-Hindus and to suggestions, suspicions and violence against any interfaith interaction, the report said.

In September, the Indian Parliament amended the Foreign Contribution Regulatory Act (FCRA) to increase restrictions on non-governmental organizations (NGOs), further stifling civil society and forcing religious and human rights organizations, including those advocate for religious freedom, to be shut down.

Amnesty International India shut down operations in October after authorities froze its bank account, the report noted.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, misinformation and hate rhetoric, including by government officials, often targeted religious minorities, following well-known patterns, she suggested.

“Misinformation and intolerant content have encouraged intimidation, harassment and human rights violence in recent years, including numerous instances of violence mainly against Dalits, Muslims, Christians, Adivasis and other religious communities,” the report said.

Government actions including the release of all individuals accused of demolishing mosques in Babri Masjid as well as the government’s inaction to address religious violence contributed to a culture of impunity for those who declare hatred and violence against religious minorities. “

At the same time, the government cracked down on those expressing dissent, including arresting and even accusing individuals of insurgency of their real or perceived criticism of the CAA and other government actions (in).

UN officials expressed concern about the suppression of criticism by governments, the report said.