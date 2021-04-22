Labor calls for investigation into Boris Johnson and James Dyson text messages

L abour has demanded that lawmakers hold an urgent inquiry into Boris Johnsons’s conduct following the recent revelation of the allegations.

The call came on Wednesday after it emerged that the prime minister had exchanged messages with billionaire Sir James Dyson over the tax status of his employees.

Mr Johnson promised entrepreneurs he would resolve the issue after personal lobbying by Sir James as he sought to build a fan at the start of the coronavirus crisis.

In a further development, the Times reported that Mr. Johnson rejected his advice to Cabinet Secretaries to change his phone number because of concerns about the ease with which lobbyists and others from the business world were able to contact with him.

Downing Street did not deny that Simon Case, the senior civil servant, made the recommendation.

Workers Rachel Reeves issued the call for Sir Bernard Jenkin, chairman of the Commons Liaison Committee, made up of committee chairmen, to launch an investigation.

The shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said the Prime Minister should testify before the cross-party group of MPs about the ongoing brawl.

She called for all correspondence from Mr. Johnsons regarding government business to be released and that No. 10 to release details of communication between ministers, officials and lobbyists.

In a statement, Ms. Reeves added: The findings today seem to confirm a growing sense that if someone has access to someone’s phone number like the Prime Minister or Chancellor of the Exchequer, then they are able to gain special treatment, potentially even important financial ones.

We need the Prime Minister to appear immediately before the Liaison Committee and for a full investigation of his conduct on this issue.

The BBC reported a series of messages exchanged between Mr Johnson and Sir James in March last year after the businessman was unable to obtain the guarantees he was seeking from the Treasury.

Sir James, who this month changed his main address on UK business registrations from Singapore, wrote to the Treasury asking that his staff would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to work on the project. fan.

But when he failed to get an answer, Sir James reportedly took the matter directly with the Prime Minister.

He said in a text that the firm was ready but that unfortunately no one wanted them to continue.

Mr. Johnson replied: I will fix tomo! We need you. It looks fantastic.

The Prime Minister then sent a message again saying: (Chancellor) Rishi (Sunak) says that it has been fixed !! We need you here.

Two weeks later, Mr Sunak told the Commons Treasury Committee that the tax status of people who came to the UK to provide specific assistance during the pandemic would not be affected.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested it was one rule for those who have the Prime Minister’s phone number, another for everyone else.

But Mr Johnson told the Commons during Prime Minister Questions that he was happy to share all the details of the exchanges as there is nothing to hide.

“I do not apologize at all for moving the sky and the earth and doing everything I could, as I think any prime minister would do in those circumstances, to provide ventilation for the people of this country,” he added.

Dyson’s messages came as the Government faces steady allegations of friendship following a series of reports by former Prime Minister David Cameron lobbying for his employer, Greensill Capital.

Labor MP Dame Margaret Hodge, a former chairwoman of the Commons Public Accounts Committee, told BBC Newsnight: What was coming was an era where it now appears if you have the phone number of Rishi Sunak or (Health Secretary) Matt Hancock or indeed Boris Johnson you can do business with text messaging.

And what you do is queue up, you manipulate the system and grab the cash. And it just does not continue.

In a statement, Sir James said: When the Prime Minister called me to ask Dyson to urgently build a fan, of course I said yes.

We were in the middle of a national emergency and I am extremely proud of Dysons’s response, I would do the same again if asked.