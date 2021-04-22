We agree with Prime Minister Modi who recently reiterated that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. This has worked in India (and countries like Viet Nam and Japan) and will work again, especially now that vaccines are available.

By Surjit S Bhalla & Karan Bhasin

India is going through a tragic Covid crisis and our prayers are for those who suffer in these frightening times. People are looking for answers. This is both fair and logical. We would all like to know what is happening, and the extent to which this crisis could have been prevented by proactive actions in time. With this in mind we reviewed the issue we last looked at in some detail on January 16, 2021. They were happier and happier with the Covid data available then, we concluded, somewhat prematurely with optimism, that India was approaching herd immunity. We were wrong.

Can we identify anything (in retrospect) that would make the pain less, that could have prevented this explosive wave? India provides enough information for every possible natural experiment, e.g., different states going through different stages of the virus (waves and mutations) and we try to utilize that information. We do this using the Gompertz curve; see also bit.ly/2QjIP0B. The Gompertz curve is arguably the most efficient and accurate representation of a time series process such as the spread of a virus. It was developed in 1825 to study mortality trends (and to make predictions of the same).

As we have all seen, the world is really filled with miscalculations, and misconceptions, of Covid19 determinants and the optimal method to counter it. Infectious diseases are as old as humanity. What was new about Covid-19 was that countries, almost all over the world, chose the most extreme and elite method, to counter blockchain blockchains. Despite its massive failure (see Lockdown Vs Covid; Covid Wins, bit.ly/3dzLJHs and COVID-19 India: Evolution and Performance bit.ly/3n5tay1), it is sad to see different human experts recommend blocking again and again done so all over the world. Think about it; more than 130 countries recommended and implemented blockades, but can anyone point to success? The usual suspects successful in this case are a part of countries geographically close to the country of origin of the virus, China. The supposed success also includes countries far away from China, e.g. New Zeland. But less than 10 blocking sites out of 200 and that recommended again? We agree with Prime Minister Modi who recently reiterated that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment. This has worked in India (and countries like Viet Nam and Japan) and will work again, especially now that vaccines are available.

There may be more blocking history. It may be just a coincidence, but the people most in favor of the blockades were (are) those in political opposition. Media in the country with the richest media and the most popular media The US was surprisingly silent about the mismanagement of Covid within minutes after the closing of the polls on November 3, 2020.

Experience with Covid-19 should teach us humility, the reality is that we just do not know. We predicted the herd immunity and are surprised and shocked by what is happening. In addition to the blockages, there were several other favorite suspects. Let’s take the example of the seemingly more intuitive recommendation to prevent the infection of wearing masks. An organization mandated to analyze Covid, WHO, has made some mistakes. She has been analyzing flu epidemics for decades, and yet came up with a recommendation in November 2019 in the form of a detailed report that the masks were not very useful. Even as an expert expert like Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had to review if he did not retire. In April 2020, Dr. Fauci said there is no reason to walk with a mask; he changed his attitude later as the pandemic progressed. Recently (end of 2020), Dr. Fauci defended the use of double masks and added that this was common sense.

So what works? Maybe masks and social distancing and meeting people in the open (we know, from painful experience, that blockages do not work). In the recent elections in India, noisy and in your face, and, therefore, people correctly did not think and complaining loudly that the reason why we have the new wave is that people have released their guards, they no longer wash their hands after touching metal (now, the WHO tells us we have never been forced to do it!), and they do not wear masks, or maintain any social distance in political rallies, let alone the six proven feet scientifically. Being a large, diverse country, India contains many natural experiments for statisticians to experiment with many conclusions to draw conclusions. The natural experiments involved a speculative frenzy that raised the price of an NBFC that had oxygen on its behalf even though the nature of the business had nothing to do with the oxygen supply.

We report in the accompanying graph a detailed analysis of all major states in India as well as a merger of small states. Current cases (per ten thousand inhabitants) are reported in the second column. The Gompertz estimate (model estimated as of January 31, 2021, to allow the estimation of forecast samples) is reported in the third column. The final column reports the percentage difference between the two. A priori, one would expect that states that relaxed too early (letting activity happen) and / or states that developed super-proliferation events such as election rallies should have the greatest deviation from what was expected. In other words, states like West Bengal and Assam (especially the former) should have a massive increase in sudden infection, as the surprise is an excess of what was expected before the rallies, viz. Percentage gap between current and projected cases.

The state with the worst performance is Maharashtraactual infections were 45% higher (as of April 17) than predicted. Punjab reports the second highest deviation42%. This may be due to the gatherings of farmers without masks, but which took place in the state of Delhi which performs better (4% fewer infections) than expected. But Delhi has the highest incidence of cases49 per thousand population. Perhaps farmers’ rallies have had a major impact (but glitterat was clearly lacking in opposing the same, including international experts like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg). Kerala was supposed to be the state with the best performance, and not many BJP rallies there. She has the second highest incidence (after Delhi), and her recent performance is only slightly better than average. Most of the expert complaints against election rallies have targeted the place where BJP is holding more rallies in West Bengal and Assam. Both of these states indicate infections below that they predicted before the rallies began seriously. Their rate of absolute infection is also low. What has happened (or is happening) that maybe being outside (the opposite of closures) is better than staying inside? We do not know, but perhaps we have begun to understand.

A closer look at the elections in Bihar (conducted in October-November 2020) supports the above result. It shows the lowest number of cases (only 3) per thousand population. And the recent growth there is equal to that of Kerala. Choose your finish.

There is less than limited evidence to suggest that electoral rallies have resulted in an increased pandemic spread and this issue may need to be reviewed after two months, once more data is available. Until then, armchair experts need to look at and evaluate India’s ability to conduct elections, with high voter turnout, and do so in a pandemic.

Bhalla is the executive director, IMF, representing India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Bhutan. Bhasin is an independent economist

The views are personal and do not necessarily represent the views of the IMF, its executive board or the IMF management