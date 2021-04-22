Origin of points before Easter dates | Local News

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday strongly opposed the claim that Tobago and his men were the cause of the current Covid-19 rivets.

In a statement on Covid’s heightened restrictions announced yesterday, the prime minister slammed divisive politicians who have sought to jump on Tobago and blame the Easter weekend on sister island as a source of growing community spread.

These dividers were misinterpreting the facts, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Caroni, Victoria and St George East were the countries with the highest growth of confirmed non-Tobago viral infection. CMO data sheets today continue to confirm that the areas of accelerated growth of confirmed viral infection continue to be County Caroni, County Victoria and St George East.

Deciding to split the Tobago people or their tourism economy for particular hatred is deception and is wrong.

Despite the data set, it is unnecessary and simply divisive for politicians with nothing useful to contribute to proving that our current circumstances are the result of a successful Easter weekend in Tobago, he said.

Rowley said he was rejecting any attempt to misinterpret the facts and blame Tobago for hosting several thousand who chose to spend their time in that part of the country with family and friends or simply strangers enjoying the environment that exists there.

Over 50,000 traveled

The Prime Ministers’ statement was that there were several thousand who went to Tobago for the Easter period. However, Labor Minister Rohan Sinanan on April 9 said that during the week spent on the Easter holiday weekend, over 50,000 people traveled between the two islands by air and sea.

Sinanan said the figure represented a seven-day count from one weekend to the next, but that the largest number of passengers were on Good Thursday and Good Friday. “I want to congratulate the people at CAL, the people at the port and the people at Nidco for doing a fantastic job because we had more than 50,000 people moving back and forth, and everything went well even though we are in a pandemic,” the minister said.

Unwanted cases on the rise

The Prime Minister said the origin of the community growth spread before the Easter weekend date. It’s not where you spend your time, it’s what you do there. For those who see political opportunities in these difficult circumstances, I want to remind those that even before Easter, the widespread community areas were in County Caroni and County Victoria. Next, the third most affected area was St. George East, he said.

The Prime Minister said yesterday in response to the unwanted increase of infected persons and those in need of hospital care, he had authorized some further restrictions on exposure and population movements.

I believe you will see the need for these actions and take action, he said.

He added: “I am aware that not every citizen will see it this way, but what we need to protect is to allow the pandemic circumstances to further destroy us as a people who want the best for themselves, our families.” , our communities and the nation.

Rowley said before the Easter holidays, he stressed that with a prolonged period of holidays and weekends centered around Easter, other holidays and religious celebrations, the population should have been very aware of its vulnerability to infection. I asked that even when we were getting tired of the stresses there were risks if we relaxed and the benefits we would have if we respected an improved sense of personal responsibility, he said.

Belief in God

The Prime Minister said, however, that the Government’s approach to curbing the spread of the virus will continue to be a support to national cooperation in trying to minimize and suppress the virus until it can be overcome.

This approach is still valid and I urge fellow citizens to do their individual parts in order to bring us the results we want, he said, adding that the problem of reduced compliance is nationwide and should be seen as such. if you will correct the situation and return to a level that can see us giving up the last restrictions. I seek your individual cooperation. This and our steadfast faith in God will see us through.

The Prime Minister, who was among those who went to Tobago for the Easter period, came out positive for Covid-19 on April 6 and closed at the official residence in Blenheim, Tobago.

The government yesterday announced several new measures, including banning the public congregation for entertainment events and concerts; limiting congregations in places of worship to 25 percent (out of 50); a return to public service of 50 percent; and limiting numbers to weddings and funerals for ten people.