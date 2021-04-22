Toronto police launch dedicated enforcement teams to target large rallies





Toronto police say they will begin a new approach to enforcing the Ontario home arrest warrant starting Thursday. According to police, the service will launch a dedicated enforcement team in all sixteen divisions “whose main function will be to respond to large meetings both indoors and outdoors”. Division teams will be coordinated by a central command, police said, which will allow officers stationed beyond the division’s borders if required. Police said they would focus on large rallies that fail to comply with emergency orders, with a “particular focus on internal meetings such as short-term rental parties or bars and restaurants”. new implementation the teams will start at 5pm on April 22nd. “We are in a critical phase of this pandemic,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said in a statement Wednesday. “COVID-19 is now a matter of public health and public safety. The Toronto Police Department will enforce provincial orders and work with Toronto city law enforcement and public health officers to implement measures to help slow the spread. COVID-19 that is endangering public safety “. What to expect from the police Police stressed that they will not make random stops of people or cars and there are no changes in their powers. “Individuals are not obliged to explain why they are outside their place of residence, nor are they external evidence of failure to comply with the emergency order,” police said. Police also said workers are not required to have evidence from their employer that they are traveling to or from their place of work. Enforcement measures will not apply to vulnerable people in camps or those experiencing homelessness, police said. Police said they would not enter the home for the “special purpose” of checking compliance with the stay-at-home order. “However, officers may enter a property if they have reasonable and probable grounds for believing that there is a discrepancy, such as when investigating a complaint by a loud party. Officials may exercise their discretion in any situation. and when there is evidence of non-compliance, they will issue tickets and calls to individuals and businesses. “ Police said if a person refuses to identify themselves to issue a ticket or call, they could be arrested and in some cases charged with obstructing a police officer. The Ontario Home Order, which legally only allows people to leave their home for a compelling reason, remains in effect until at least May 20th. Last week, the government of Prime Minister Doug Ford said police would be given special powers to detain people and ask why they were out during the house arrest warrant. A day later, Ford withdrew after this decision after causing a quick and furious reaction. Liberals and civilian experts said the increased powers of the police aimed at enforcing house arrest orders were overburdened.







