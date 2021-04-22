International
Toronto Police Launch Dedicated COVID-19 Teams in Each Division to Aim for Large Rallies – Toronto
Toronto police have announced that teams of officers are being set up in each of the 16 service divisions to enforce COVID-19 orders and target large rallies.
According to a statement released Wednesday, the teams, which are also working alongside Toronto and Toronto City Public Health sub-legal officers, will become operational on Thursday 5th.
Our division teams will focus on large gatherings that fail to comply with emergency orders, with a particular focus on in-house gatherings such as short-term rental parties or bars and restaurants, Staff Supt. Wrote Randy Carter.
The statement said Toronto police will not make occasional stops and people will not be “forced” to say why they are out of their homes. He also said enforcement will not take place in camps or areas where people experience homelessness.
Read more:
Ontario police force to focus on education rather than implementing new powers
The document also noted that police could not enter a home for the sole purpose of searching to ensure that it complied with the Ontario home stay order. But it is said that the officer can enter if there are “reasonable and probable reasons” (eg a noise complaint to a party) to suspect that there is non-compliance with the order.
“Officials can exercise their discretion in any situation and when there is evidence of non-compliance, they will issue tickets and calls to individuals and businesses,” the statement said.
“The public remembers that when an officer has reason to suspect that an individual may attend a banned rally, they are allowed to ask the person to identify himself to issue a ticket or call.
“If the person refuses to identify themselves for this purpose, they may be arrested and in some cases charged with obstructing a police officer.”
Read more:
COVID-19: Ontarios interim police force raises concerns about occasional stops, postcards
The news of the implementation strategy came just days after the Ontario government faced strong criticism for providing police services across the province with temporary powers to accidentally stop people driving and potentially asking them to create identification, raising concerns. how the card could particularly affect BIPOC communities.
A day after the regulation was announced and after several police services issued statements saying officers would not accidentally detain people, the government changed the regulation and narrowed it to focus on large rallies.
Asked about the Toronto police announcement Wednesday, Gary Kinsman, a spokesman for the No Pride in Police Coalition a Queer and Trans focused on rewarding and repealing police services, told Global News he was “alarmed” and worried about what it might mean for people who have over-viewed policing.
Read more:
Ontario Government Changes New COVID-19 Interim Police Powers Following Extensive Response
“What these new, dedicated implementation teams actually represent is a real threat to the communities of people who have been most attacked by the police and which includes Black, Indigenous and other people of color, homeless people and poor, sex workers and drug users, “he said, adding that he feared there were” potentially quite dangerous “consequences.
“This will do nothing to help reduce COVID transmission. They are not focused on jobs and of course the police are not trained to focus on paid jobs. “
He also said there is a concern for people who have a legitimate protest against issues such as housing evictions, racism, paid vacations or other causes.
Kinsman called for funds to be used for special implementation teams to be reallocated to community organizations working to address COVID-19 related issues.
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]