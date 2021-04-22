Toronto Police Launch Dedicated COVID-19 Teams in Each Division to Aim for Large Rallies – Toronto

Toronto police have announced that teams of officers are being set up in each of the 16 service divisions to enforce COVID-19 orders and target large rallies.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the teams, which are also working alongside Toronto and Toronto City Public Health sub-legal officers, will become operational on Thursday 5th.

Our division teams will focus on large gatherings that fail to comply with emergency orders, with a particular focus on in-house gatherings such as short-term rental parties or bars and restaurants, Staff Supt. Wrote Randy Carter.

The statement said Toronto police will not make occasional stops and people will not be “forced” to say why they are out of their homes. He also said enforcement will not take place in camps or areas where people experience homelessness.

The document also noted that police could not enter a home for the sole purpose of searching to ensure that it complied with the Ontario home stay order. But it is said that the officer can enter if there are “reasonable and probable reasons” (eg a noise complaint to a party) to suspect that there is non-compliance with the order.

“Officials can exercise their discretion in any situation and when there is evidence of non-compliance, they will issue tickets and calls to individuals and businesses,” the statement said.

“The public remembers that when an officer has reason to suspect that an individual may attend a banned rally, they are allowed to ask the person to identify himself to issue a ticket or call.

“If the person refuses to identify themselves for this purpose, they may be arrested and in some cases charged with obstructing a police officer.”

The news of the implementation strategy came just days after the Ontario government faced strong criticism for providing police services across the province with temporary powers to accidentally stop people driving and potentially asking them to create identification, raising concerns. how the card could particularly affect BIPOC communities.

A day after the regulation was announced and after several police services issued statements saying officers would not accidentally detain people, the government changed the regulation and narrowed it to focus on large rallies.

Asked about the Toronto police announcement Wednesday, Gary Kinsman, a spokesman for the No Pride in Police Coalition a Queer and Trans focused on rewarding and repealing police services, told Global News he was “alarmed” and worried about what it might mean for people who have over-viewed policing.

“What these new, dedicated implementation teams actually represent is a real threat to the communities of people who have been most attacked by the police and which includes Black, Indigenous and other people of color, homeless people and poor, sex workers and drug users, “he said, adding that he feared there were” potentially quite dangerous “consequences.

“This will do nothing to help reduce COVID transmission. They are not focused on jobs and of course the police are not trained to focus on paid jobs. “

He also said there is a concern for people who have a legitimate protest against issues such as housing evictions, racism, paid vacations or other causes.

Kinsman called for funds to be used for special implementation teams to be reallocated to community organizations working to address COVID-19 related issues.

@TorontoPolice will launch dedicated teams in each Division to implement the new Stay-At-Home order, starting tomorrow evening. Our focus will be on large gatherings, including short term rentals, bars and restaurants. # COVID-19 #StayHomeStaySafe. https://t.co/f0qK5MWlve – Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) April 21, 2021

