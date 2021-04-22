Border security the common concern of the two countries: Rouhani – Gazeta

TEHRAN: In this officially released photo, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomes Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi before their meeting on Wednesday .AP

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that border security was a common concern for Pakistan and Iran, which could be resolved through greater co-operation between the two neighbors.

Speaking to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is visiting Iran, Dr Rouhani said: “Security is a common concern of both countries and the development of relations in this regard is essential.”

A statement issued by the Iranian presidency at the meeting said the president underlined the need for security on the borders of the two neighboring countries.

Border security has long remained a major cause of mistrust in Pak-Iran ties. The two countries share a 909km-long border, which is littered with criminal gangs, militants and drug traffickers. There have been violent incidents in the past on both sides of the border, as well as attacks on security forces of both countries.

FM says opening Mand-Pishin border crossing point will improve bilateral trade; A memorandum of understanding is signed for the border shopping malls

Steps taken by both countries, including the establishment of several border mechanisms to improve security, have helped improve the situation. However, occasional incidents continue to strain relationships.

Pakistan is erecting the fence to control unauthorized cross-border movement at a cost of Rs 3 billion. The fencing project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Speaking about the regional situation, Dr Rouhani said that peace and stability can be ensured through regional mechanisms. He said Tehran was open to working with Islamabad and Kabul for peace in Afghanistan. Iran and Pakistan, as Afghanistan ‘s two most important and effective neighbors, need to increase co – operation and interaction to develop the peace process in the country, he added.

Referring to the decision taken by the United States to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Dr Rouhani said the US military presence in the region had not helped maintain security and stability.

The Iranian leader reiterated the need to develop and deepen bilateral relations in various fields, including economic and trade relations, as well as the development and strengthening of border markets. He, however, referring to the unimplemented agreements signed by the two countries in the past, including the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline agreement, called for the implementation and functioning of these agreements.

Dr Rouhani reiterated Iran’s readiness to meet Pakistan ‘s energy needs.

The Foreign Office in a statement to the meeting said Mr. Qureshi had discussed ways and means to strengthen ties and underlined Prime Minister Imran Khans vision of strengthening ties with Iran, especially by expanding cooperation and mutual economic development and development.

Mr. Qureshi thanked President Rouhani for supporting Mr. Khans’ initiative to establish border markets. The opening of the international border crossing point at Mand-Pishin would facilitate the movement of pedestrians and improve bilateral trade, he maintained.

The Mand-Pishin border was inaugurated at a ceremony attended by Defense Production Minister Zobaida Jalal and Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohamed Eslami.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also appealed to Iranian Parliament Speaker Bagher Ghalibaf. The Foreign Minister stressed the need for frequent parliamentary exchanges to develop mutual understanding on various issues. He also underlined the need to increase coordination in international parliamentary forums.

Mr. Qureshi praised the speaker of the serious human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir illegally Occupied Indian and praised the support of the Iranian leadership for the Kashmiri people.

Memorandum for border shopping malls

Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the opening of Border Trade Centers between the two countries.

During the delegation-level talks, the two sides discussed trade, investment, strengthening ties, security and cultural co-operation. They also discussed the creation of common market places on the border, the opening of new border corridors and the increase of contacts between people.

Meanwhile, addressing officials at the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan had expressed with concern serious concern about the growing trend of Islamophobia in the West, which was being pursued by some extremist elements.

He said Pakistan was not against the right to freedom of speech and expression, but it did not give anyone the right to hurt the feelings of others. He said certain incidents in the past in connection with the publication of sketches and blasphemous statements hurt the feelings of the entire Muslim ummah, including the Pakistani nation.

Mr Qureshi said he would soon visit Turkey and discuss the issue with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart. The Turkish leadership shared the same views.

He said everyone was aware of the importance of Saudi Arabia to the Muslim ummah. During an upcoming visit by the prime minister, he said, the leaders of the two countries will discuss the issue.

