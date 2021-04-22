TTD declares ‘Anjanadri’ in Tirumala is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman | India News

Tirumala: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has made an official announcement stating that Anjanadri Hillock is the birthplace of Lord Hanumanji with concrete evidence.

The announcement was made by TTD on the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami in Tirumala on Wednesday.

Bhanwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamilnadu, also acknowledged the event which was held at Nada Neerajana Mandapam. He said, he is a big fan of Lord Hanuman and he is very happy to know that TTD has done detailed research with the committee of experts before declaring Anjanadr as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

“As Chancellor of 20 Universities in Tamil Nadu, I know how difficult and tedious it is to do research and present evidence. I commend the entire Pandit team who worked day and night for four months in Hanuman’s hometown. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Sri Rama while Anjanadri is Anjaneya, he claimed.

PRESENTATION OF EVIDENCE

Earlier, Prof. Muralidhara Sharma, vice chancellor of the National University of Sanskrit and one of the members of the Committee, presented the mythological, epigraphic, scientific, literary and geological evidence to the media and univocally said Anjanadri is the birthplace of Anjaneya Swamy as mentioned in 12 Puranas.

He also presented some excerpts from the evidence to the media –

-In Valmiki Ramayana, from the episode of Sundarakanda in Shlolas from 81-83 and 35 Sarga, it was clearly mentioned that since Hanuman was born in Anjanadevi in ​​these sacred mountains after a repentance. He got the name Anjaneya while Hillock got the name “Anjanadri”.

– Rock inscriptions in the Srivari temple of 1491 and 1545, both mention Anjanadri as the birthplace of Anjaneya.

-Vyasa Mahabharata, Vanaparva, 147 Chapter, Valmiki Ramayana-Kishkinda Kanda – 66th Sarga (Chapter), Shiva Puranam, Shata Rudra Samhita-Chapter 20, Brahmanda Puranam-Sri Venkatachala Mahatyam-Thirtha Khandam-Chapter 1, Skanda , Vol VI, page 323.

-Anjanadri Mahatyam … a book available at the Library of London clearly explains Anjanadri as Hanuman’s birthplace.

-He also referred to Kamba Ramayanam-Kishkindakandam, Hamsa Dootam etc. which also explained the same thing.

SOME CLAIMS BEFORE ANNIVERSARY BORN

However, among historians there are some doubts about Anjaneya’s birthplace. The other five places where Lord Hanuman was born include –

1. there is a hill near Anjanadr in Hampi in Karnataka. But researchers at Kannada University in Hampi claimed there was no material evidence to prove it.

2. Anjan village, 21 k ms from the headquarters of Gumla district of Jharkhand.

3. Mount Anjan in the Navsari region of Gujarat.

4. Kaithal region in Haryana

5. Anjaneri, 7 km from Triambakeswar in the Nasik district of Maharashtra

Historians claim that the Hampi region was popularly known as Kishkinda in legends and Puranas. It is therefore possible that Anjaneya went to Hampi from Tirumala which was only 363 km away. They also say that scientifically Hampi was 1240 km from Gumla to Jharkhand, 1626 km from Kaithal and Haryana, 616 km from Maharashtra and thus excluded them all and suggested that Migration to Hampi is possible.

WE HAVE CONCRETE EVIDENCE TO VOTE ANJANADRI IS ANJANEYA’S PLACE

Speaking to Zee Media TTD EO said “Our Pandit team has worked hard to produce concrete evidence and presented a 22 page report. We will soon be posting this report on our website as well. Other states like Haryana, Jharkhand and Maharashtra etc. They are only claiming with their local convictions but they do not have any proof to prove that this is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and I thank the whole Pandit team soon TTD will realize a detailed book on our evidence “added ai.

Deputy Director of Vijay Kumar (Rtd) who is one of the members of the committee said “this place Tirumala is a very ancient place and historical evidence also we handed over Anjandri is the place where Mr. Hanuman was born in these Seshachala hills”

