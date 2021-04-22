The Mori Health Authority could be a big step forward for our people, experts say

Health Authority The planned Government Mori will give Mori a greater voice in the health system, says one patient.

County, Manukau resident Graham King, who is of Ngti Tai descent, was diagnosed with diabetes in 1990 and is also a member of the Aotearoa Diabetes Foundation.

He said many people in Moridom are reluctant to seek medical help because of the negative experiences they, or their own experience, have had with the health system and many of them simply cannot afford it.

below reforms announced Wednesday, the district health boards of the country will be replaced by a national organization called Health NZ. The new Crown entity will be responsible for running hospitals and commissioning primary and community health services.

READ MORE:

* Government announces radical plan to centralize health care, will abolish DHB

* The government will announce the form of the reformed health system of NZ, possible competencies for the new Health Authority

* The government decided to urgently restructure the pronounced and unequal health system



A new Mori Health Authority will also be established and will have the power to order services, monitor Mori’s health status and develop policies.

The Manukau County Health Board currently has responsibilities for 574,000 people and has the second largest Mori population in the country, across southern and eastern Auckland.

Stephen Forbes / Stuff Botany resident Graham King says people should not go through what he has to take modern medicine to treat type 2 diabetes.

The area has widespread health problems, including diabetes and overweight, as well as high levels of socio-economic deprivation.

King said Commissioner Whnau Ora’s agency, which provides funding to a number of providers in southern Auckland, is an example of what can be done under an on-the-go, on-the-go model.

Mori for Mori has already proven to be a good thing and I think it can really help. It will give us a voice and I think this could be a big step forward for our people.

He described visiting a dietitian shortly after being diagnosed with diabetes. She was frustrating and rude, he said, and talked to her about how to read the labels on the cans and what she should and should not eat.

I told her I had my business and she could talk to me like a normal person. After that I did not get any more appointments.

For our people this unconscious prejudice happens a lot, but unfortunately you just get used to it.

Creating a new Mori Health Authority would be a way to add a bigger Mori perspective to the healthcare system and improve access to services, he said.

Sarah Sparks / Supplied Urban Authority Maori Manukau Bernie O’Donnell board chairman.

Urban Authority Mori Manukau Mayor Bernie ODonnell has closely watched the failures of regional health boards as a member of Auckland DHB.

He said the creation of a Mori Health Authority would give Mori greater responsibility for providing their own health services and making sure they meet the needs of their communities.

That is transformative, ODonnell said. Is it a perfect model? I do not know, but it is better than what we have received at the moment.

I’m sick of seeing our people at the bottom of the pile. Our people die younger, they are more exposed to diseases and illnesses. And unfortunately when our people show up at the hospital the damage is already done.

We see this as an opportunity.

Manukau DHB counties were contacted for comment, but referred all media questions to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Department.

At Puea Winiata is the chief executive of Turkey Health Care, a healthcare provider based in south Auckland.

She said there are still many questions about how the Mori Health Authority will function and how it will be funded.

But she said removing barriers to primary health care is much needed in South Auckland. Establishing a Maori Health Authority can be a way to better tailor services to the needs of the community.

We need to move away from the same approach that suits all health sectors. Currently what DHBs and the Ministry of Health see as priorities are often not at the community level.

Not everyone has welcomed government reforms. In a statement, Nationals health spokesman Dr Shane Reti said Mori has greater health needs than the rest of the population.

National believes that anyone with the greatest needs should get the resources they need … But we do not support a particular Mori Health Authority as it risks a fragmented two-tier system.

On the one hand Health Minister Andrew Little claims he is trying to create a single, harmonious and unified health system and on the other hand he is creating a two-tier funding system based on race.