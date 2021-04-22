Tokyo is demanding a virus emergency declaration as the Olympics approach





The Japanese capital is seeking to restore a state of emergency to stem a worrying rise in coronavirus infections about three months before the Olympic Games. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike made the request to the central government on Thursday, she told reporters, adding that the degree of restrictions to be introduced was still under discussion. The government will hold a meeting of its virus task force on Friday, the Asahi newspaper reported, in which related measures and details are likely to be announced. Japan’s metro zone 2, Osaka, which has been hit by record increases in cases, has also called for restrictions, while media reports said neighboring Hyogo and Kyoto could be covered by the new statement. The emergency is likely to be in place from April 25 to May 11, covering the “Golden Week” national holiday series, Jiji Press said While Japan has so far managed to keep coronavirus infections and deaths at much lower levels than those seen in much of Europe and the US, its vaccine program has not yet entered high-speed, which means that restricting activities is the most powerful tool Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has to curb in case numbers. Suga reiterated this week that he was determined to move forward with the Games, as International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told reporters that the emergency statement had nothing to do with the incident. Bach is scheduled to visit Japan on May 17-18, two months before the Olympics, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the issue. The head of Japan’s Olympic Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said the recent rise in the virus could mean that the final decision on the number of spectators to be allowed at the event may be delayed. “If the Olympics are really going to be held in July, I think the infection should be resolved by the end of May or the beginning of June. “Therefore, the government is taking stronger action relatively early.” Haruka Sakamoto, a public health researcher at the University of Tokyo, wrote in an email. Tokyo recorded 843 new cases on Wednesday, the highest level since January, while Osaka found 1,242 infections, the worst figure recorded for the prefecture. Growing trend A third emergency appears to be called in Tokyo as cases continue to rise Source: Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Suga has said he will review the content of requests from local governments to declare a state of emergency and wants to make a decision as soon as possible this week. There is no law prohibiting the Olympics from taking place under an emergency, but it is likely to affect the number of domestic spectators allowed. Foreign fans are already banned from the event. Central and local governments are arguing about how tough the measures under the third emergency should be since the pandemic broke out, the Yomiuri newspaper reported. Stricter regulations, including an unprecedented ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants, are among the proposals under discussion. Stricter activity restrictions could delay the recovery of the economy and deal a severe blow to struggling businesses. The Suga government has already imposed restrictive restrictions this month in Tokyo, Osaka and other regions to slow the spread, instructing bars and restaurants to close by 8 a.m. or face fines. – With the help of Lisa Du (Updates with comments on the Olympics in the fifth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos