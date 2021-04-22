Broken deal, virus charges, spies: Australia-China relationship in free fall



Construction has stalled on the railway line between China and Laos, one of many infrastructure projects funded by the China Belt and Road initiative. ship of Xi Jinping geostrategic vision for the Asia-Pacific region. (Photo: AFP / Getty Images).

Beijing: Espionage allegations call for probe into Covid-19 origins, and now bodily blow to China Belt and Road ambitions Under tensions between Australia and its largest trading partner China are going from bad to worse bad.

Here is a look at the latest rupture in the relationship and how the rumble started for a long time.

– Goodbye BRI –

Australia on Wednesday announced a revocation of the Victorian state government agreement to join China’s broadband Belt and Road initiative, saying it did not meet national foreign policy priorities.

The decision comes after months of painful trade blows to Australian exports from Beijing and routine exchanges of anger over everything from espionage to the Hong Kong administration.

By tearing up the documents signed in 2018 and 2019 – a memorandum of understanding and a framework agreement – Foreign Minister Marise Payne risks seriously harming Beijing by aiming for one of its major geostrategic priorities.

All eyes will be on China for possible retaliation following Canberra’s crackdown on President Xi Jinping’s broad infrastructure plan to launch much of Asia-Pacific and beyond into China’s orbit.

The tone was set early when the Chinese embassy in Australia spread the breach of the agreement as “unreasonable and provocative”.

– Origin of the coronavirus –

Australia joined the United States last April in calling for a full investigation into how the coronavirus turned from an epidemic in central China into a pandemic – sparking angry warnings from the Chinese ambassador to the country.

Cheng Jingye said requests for an investigation could lead to a boycott by Australian wine consumers or tourist travelers, adding that encouraging an independent investigation was “dangerous”.

The Canberra call, which angered China, is seen in Beijing as a US-backed attempt to discredit it.

– Trade blow –

The rift has since left Australian exporters exposed, with China imposing a series of retaliatory bans on agricultural products such as beef, barley and timber.

Weeks after Cheng warned of a consumer boycott, Beijing suspended imports from four major Australian beef suppliers.

Neither side openly linked the suspension to the call for an investigation, citing technical issues at the site.

But soon after, China announced anti-dumping tariffs on barley as well, and its latest measures target Australian wine.

– Detention and espionage –

Another area of ​​contention involves high-profile Australian citizens banned from China: writer Yang Jun and journalist Cheng Lei.

The Chinese-born Yang, also known as Yang Hengjun, was taken into custody in January last year and faces espionage charges, which he denies.

Australia’s Payne has previously dismissed China’s treatment of Yang as “unacceptable”.

Cheng, an anchor for China’s state broadcaster in English, has been held since at least August 14th. She was formally arrested in February this year on charges of “supplying state secrets overseas” – though Beijing has revealed some other details of the charges against her.

Two Australian journalists were rushed from China in September last year after police sought to question them, while Beijing accuses Canberra of raiding journalists’ homes while investigating a suspected covert influence campaign.

– Return of the ‘Five Eyes’ –

Australia is among Western allies – the so-called ‘Five Eyes’ – accusing China of violating its legally binding international commitments to Hong Kong following the imposition of a tough security law on the city.

The United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand have attacked China for ousting pro-democracy lawmakers from the Hong Kong legislature and raised fears about the intentions of Chinese tech companies overseas.

But efforts to build a united front against China provoked a typically harsh response from Beijing.

A foreign ministry spokesman warned: “Whether they have five or ten eyes, if they dare to harm China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, they must be careful not to go blind.”