More scientists now believe that COVID-19 spreads mainly through the air

TORONTO – A growing number of doctors and scientists believe that COVID-19 has spread mainly through the air and that public health measures need adjustment to reflect new evidence.

This month, studies in three prominent medical journals – Lancet, British medical journals AND Journal of the American Medical Association each made aerosols the predominant mode of COVID-19 transmission and that improved ventilation will help us to be safe.

We discovered, without a doubt, that there was strong evidence that not only does air travel, but that the airborne transmission path is predominant, said Dr. Trisha Greenhalgh, a professor of primary care at Oxford University, for CTV News.

What this means is that most people who catch this virus catch it by inhaling it into the air they breathe.

Greenhalgh is the lead author of Ten scientific reasons in support of SARS-CoV-2 aerial transmission published last week in The Lancet. In the report, Greenhalgh and her colleagues argue the high incidence of super-spreading events, the spread of COVID-19 in quarantine hotels, and the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 all point to airborne transmission of the virus.

Greenhalgh likened COVID-19 aerosol transmission to second-hand smoke, which can stay in the air.

That’s a good analogy, she said. If someone were to smoke in the room, how long would you stay in the room? Probably not too long.

Despite this updated information, the World Health Organization indicates that the virus mainly spreads through large airways, rather than aerosols that can stay in the air for several minutes. When it comes to aerosols, the WHO only suggests that virus transmission is possible, while specifically mentioning transmission during choir practice, in restaurants, and in fitness classes.

Similarly, a WHO-funded study published last month as a pre-pressure showed the lack of recoverable SARS-CoV-2 viral culture samples prevents strong conclusions about airborne transmission.

While the WHO still believes aerosol transmission is not final, field doctors say patients are coming to the hospital with infections where airborne transmission is one of the few explanations.

One person said to me: I did not remove the mask, how can I get this? The other people you ask will say they only made one trip, said Dr. Alex Patel, a critical care physician at Toronto. I remember one occasion just last week when they said they really only went to a small grocery store. They actually did not do much else.

Doctors and scientists have been talking about aerosol transmission of the virus for months. In January, Masks4Canada, a group of doctors, professionals and citizens advocating for the use of masks, issued an open letter calling on federal health officials to update their guidelines to reflect the science that shows the spread of COVID-19 through the air.

Back in July, a group of 239 experts wrote a similar open letter WHO calling on the agency to update its guidelines to reflect airworthiness.

For their part, both Health Canada and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines in the fall to acknowledge the spread of COVID-19 through the air.

I think the transmission of COVID-19 from aerosols is gaining importance and there is growing scientific evidence that is happening, said Marina Freire-Gormaly, a mechanical engineer at York University.

If health officials change their guidelines to further recognize aerosol transmission, scientists argue that more attention should be paid to improving ventilation in buildings and elevators than to improved cleaning measures.

They also argue that people should have more equipped masks to control the spread.

It is really important that the air you are breathing has as many barriers as possible and also the air you are breathing has as many barriers as possible, Freire-Gormaly said. If you have access to a higher quality mask, this is important.

With this new information, Greenhalgh urges people to go outside to protect themselves from the spread of the virus.

The most important message I think is ventilation, she said. If there’s one thing I make you remember, be as outdoor as possible. If you must be indoors, open the windows.