Hotel bomb blast in Pakistan: Four killed in car bombings outside Quetta hotel where Chinese ambassador is said to be staying





Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province, near the Afghan border. The province has seen decades of insurgency by separatists seeking independence from Pakistan, citing what they say is the state monopoly and exploitation of the province’s mineral resources.

The blast outside the Serena Hotel occurred late Wednesday evening local time and rescue and security services are investigating the incident, Mohamed Akram, a rescue official at the site of the blast, told CNN.

Hotel Serena is considered the safest hotel in Quetta and is usually the place where international development teams and diplomats choose to stay during the visit.

“This incident happened after Iftar (rapid demolition). The car was parked in the parking lot of Hotel Serena,” Balochistan Provincial Interior Minister Ziaullah Lango told Reuters. “One of our police officers is among the injured.”

Scenes and footage from the scene show that vehicles were set on fire in the hotel car park and dense smoke coming out of the blast. The Pakistani Taliban, a militant group known as Tehreek of the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) claimed responsibility for the bombing. In an email received from CNN, TTP spokesman Muhammad Khurassani said it was a “suicide attack which was carried out by a TTP bomber through the car”, and that “further details will be shared soon”. China’s ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong, was staying at the hotel but was not there when the bomb exploded, Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Lango, the provincial interior minister, said the ambassador was “in high spirits” and would continue his activities on Thursday. “He has also said he will leave only after he has completed his tour,” Lango said. It was not clear if the envoy or members of his delegation were a target of the attack, but Chinese nationals and their interests in the region have previously been attacked by militants. Last year, the Pakistani Stock Exchange in Karachi was the target of an alleged attack by the separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which said the attack was aimed at China’s economic interests “in retaliation for Chinese exploitation plans in Balochistan”. In 2018, the BLA claimed another attack in which gunmen attempted to attack the Chinese consulate in Karachi, killing four people, saying it would not tolerate any Chinese military expansionist efforts. In October 2020, an attack by an umbrella organization of Baloch militant groups, Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), in Gwadar on a State Oil and Gas Development (OGDCL) convoy, killed 14 people. And in 2019, five were killed in a similar attack on a luxury hotel also in the town of Gwadar, where Chinese workers were staying. In 2015, under the Beijing Belt and Roads trade and infrastructure scheme, China turned Balochistan’s Gwadar into the world’s deepest seaport. The coastal city is now a hub of Chinese investment in Pakistan.

Journalist Saleem Mehsud contributed to the report from Islamabad.

