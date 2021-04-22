International
Discovered: the path to stay in the money scheme for passports in Maltas | Malta
SWealthy Russians, Chinese and Saudis have increased unrestricted entry into the EU through a Maltese passport money scheme that requires them to spend less than three weeks in the country, has revealed a leak from a passport broker.
The clandestine memory of thousands of emails and documents from Henley & Partners provides an unparalleled window into the mechanics of so-called golden passport schemes, through which countries sell citizenship to wealthy foreigners.
The leak reveals how some applicants seeking to purchase a Maltese passport through a government investor scheme were able to make a claim that they were locals for a full year renting apartments and then leaving them blank.
This gap enabled some clients, who pay more than 1 million under the scheme, to successfully claim that they had a genuine connection with Malta, a key legal requirement as they spent only a few weeks resting there and making some gestures. other superficial, such as renting a yacht or donating to a local charity.
The findings are likely to alarm the European Commission, which recently began the steps of opening possible legal proceedings against Malta for selling gold passports. The Commission has accused Malta of selling citizenship that enables full entry into the EU for individuals with little or no connection to the country.
The Maltese government rejects any suggestion that its application for residency is a hoax. She argues that she, instead of the EU, has the final legal say on who can obtain a passport and that applicants are checked by security before obtaining a residence permit.
But Henleys files reveal that in the early years of the scheme, many applicants told the government from the outset that they planned to develop only the most superficial connections with the country, with most finding that they had planned to spend only a few weeks in Malta during the 12-month stay.
Henley’s data was shared with a consortium of media partners, including the Guardian, by the Galicia Daphne Caruana Foundation. The nonprofit was founded two years ago and was named after a Maltese anti-corruption journalist who was assassinated in 2017.
Henley & Partners, which was founded by a Swiss businessman, Christian Klin, undoubtedly invented the modern citizenship planning industry, which is worth about $ 3 billion a year. His first major client was the government of St Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, where he was hired to start a citizenship scheme by investing in 2006.
She played a key role in setting up Malta’s golden passport scheme, advising the government on how it should be structured. Initially Henley had to have the sole rights to administer client applications, though this calmed down after a political call.
Letters of purpose
Malta announced its plan to sell its citizenship eight years ago, prompting expressions of concern from the EU that buyers would receive unrestricted access to the Schengen area, which allows free movement between member states.
In January 2014, a justice spokesman for the European Commission delivered a speech denouncing the proposals and emphasizing that EU members should provide passports only to individuals with a genuine connection to their country.
The stalemate was averted when, two weeks later, the Maltese commission and government issued one joint statement announcing that anyone buying Maltese citizenship will have to be a resident in the country for a full year, demonstrating the veracity of their connections to their new home.
No naturalization certificate will be issued unless the applicant provides proof that he / she has resided in Malta for a period of at least 12 months immediately prior to the date of issuance of the naturalization certificate, the statement reads.
However, the Maltese golden passport scheme does not specify residence. Government officials have previously been evasive when asked what proportion of the 12-month period applicants were expected to be physically present.
The Guardian reviewed 250 letters of intent that Henleys clients drafted for their applications, in which they explained to the government how they intended to establish their roots in Malta. Some of the letters of those who were subsequently issued with Maltese citizenship made no commitment to spend any time in the country whatever.
Inner emails tell customers constantly asking how little time they can save. After a representative of a Middle Eastern client asked for more details in a 2014 case, an employee asked their manager if he had been staying in Malta for approximately 7-14 days (i.e. the minimum amount of possible time) for biometrics and application and obtaining [residency] the card would be enough.
The manager replied: The Government would like to see a cover letter provided by each of the key applicants outlining how they intend to establish their place of residence and genuine connections with Malta. He added: They do not want to be pressured on the issue of residence, which is very busy in the country.
If longer visits were not possible, opening bank accounts, donations to local charities and membership of local clubs would help demonstrate ties to the country. Indeed, no applicant will be rejected for the nature of this cover letter, he concluded.
Subsequent advice seems to have been enough for just two weeks. The applicant does not necessarily have to be physically present on site, a client was advised. However, to make a real connection with the Maltese islands, [the Maltese government] would appreciate reading the number of target days in the cover letter. The number of days must be at least 14.
In all 250 letters, the average commitment for the time to be spent in Malta was 16 days.
Two bedrooms for 12 people
As part of their demonstration of a commitment to their new home, Malta gold passport applicants were also asked to invest 1.15m in the country, including a property purchase worth at least 350,000 or a five-year lease. at 80,000.
Some of the properties that were rented were significantly smaller than the size a family of applicants would actually require if they had planned to live on the property. In one case, a Chinese citizen rented a two-bedroom apartment for 1,500 per month despite applying for citizenship for 12 people, including six children.
A South African businessman seeking Maltese citizenship refused to pay Henley a management fee for his apartment on the grounds that no one would visit him. It is not used, no one will go there for a year, he complained in an email to the firm. If Henley inspected it and everything is fine, what could go wrong on earth? The landlord will take it back as it was leased.
In another case, a client directed Henley to find his residence property for him. Asked to fill out a form detailing his price range and details, including minimal bedrooms and wanting a sea view, he wrote: WE DON’T CARE WHAT WAS LITTEN SPENDED Q WH FULLY COMPSON W / PROGRAM.
Henley did not dispute that some of her clients were barely present in Malta during their stay. A senior executive at the company said: “Some of our clients chose to spend considerable time and stay in Malta, while others chose to spend the minimum time required in the country.
He also argued that genuine links were not defined in EU law and that it was the Maltese government that sets the rules and makes the final decision on all citizenship applications.
Malta’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Joseph Cole, dismissed as inaccurate any description of his 12-month residency application as fraudulent. However, the Maltese government did not dispute the Guardians’ findings, insisting only that the applicants be properly verified.
In a statement, Henley said he was aware of the potential risks in handling customer applications and had invested considerable time and capital in recent years to establish a governance structure that is committed to the highest standards, with care right in her heart.
She stressed that she had always obeyed local laws in the countries where she operates, and added that she had advised the Maltese government to establish an independent regulator for the scheme.
We helped the Maltese government create an extremely successful sovereign platform for financing and economic innovation, raising hundreds of millions of euros in debt-free capital, he said. Our processes are well documented and are significantly more advanced than those of most other participants in the investment migration industry.
