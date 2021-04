Najib is not handicapped by the judge’s main points when ordering defense, the court told

PUTRAJAYA: Najib Razak was not put at a disadvantage when the trial judge in his SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption hearing gave only the main points when he ordered him to enter his defense, the Court of Appeal heard today. Interim Prosecutor V Sithambaram said a trial judge was not required by law to give reasons as he found that the prosecution had created a prima facie case and ordered the accused to enter his defense. “The complainant was not prejudiced and there was no miscarriage of justice when the judge of the court gave the key points to order him to enter his defense,” he said in his appearance before a three-member court hearing the former prime minister’s appeal. against his sentence and sentence. Sithambaram, who was given a special license by the Attorney General to prosecute the case, said the defense’s duty was to respond to the “case of the entire prosecution” and not to challenge the prima facie findings of the trial judge. He said the call for the defense of the accused, based on an oral decision, was not a trial. “There is no such thing as two trials, but only one when an accused is either acquitted or convicted of a criminal charge,” he said, adding that the defense’s stance that the accused was denied a fair trial was an argument of desperate. Sithambaram said if the defense argument were accepted, no trial judge would give oral or written reasons to seek the defense of the accused persons in the future. In this case, he said, trial judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali gave the main points to order Najib to enter his defense for all charges, though he was not obliged to do so. “It was a bonus for the defense to get some points for the complainant (Najib) to enter his defense and yet they are complaining,” he said, adding that as a lawyer, he would be happy to get some information why the client he was asked to enter his defense. On April 6, Najibs’s chief lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, had presented to the bench that Nazlan’s conduct was highly inappropriate and prejudicial to the accused and was also a serious misdirection. He had even labeled the judge as “hopelessly incompetent”, resulting in an error, and the decision was poisoned at trial for adding new reasons. This prompted Court of Appeals Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who is chairing the three-member appellate panel, to reprimand Shafee for using polite words as wrong in law ”and misled him to point out any alleged weakness at the trial of Nazlans. On July 28 last year, Nazlan sentenced Najib to 12 years in prison and ordered him to pay a fine of RM 210 million after finding him guilty of seven counts of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering in connection with RM 42 million belonging to SRC International, a former 1MDB unit. The appeal hearing continues.

