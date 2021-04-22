International
Transtasman foreign ministers face Five Eye questions
Australian and New Zealand Foreign Ministers Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta are this afternoon ahead of a press conference where they are expected to be questioned in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.
Mahuta said Payne’s visit is a testament to the two countries’ success in tackling Covid-19 and that Australia and New Zealand share a warm and close relationship.
Payne said it was “very special” to be in Wellington today and paid homage to the car and “focus” of Kiwis and Australians. “It has been heartwarming to see some of the families reunite after such a long time away,” Payne said.
Asked about the Five Eyes alliance, especially with regard to China, Payne said Australia sees in the Five Eyes a vital strategic alliance that is essential to intelligence matters. Countries will address concerns in whatever forum they choose, Payne said.
Mahuta said Five Eyes was about a security and intelligence arrangement. “We value the Five Eyes relationship,” Mahuta said.
Taking a stronger stance towards China, Payne said one thing she has learned in her role was “not to give advice to other countries” – this was in response to a question about Trade Minister Damien O ‘ Connor suggesting that Australia be more diplomatic when dealing with China.
She said China’s outlook “has changed in recent years” and that Australia has offered “clarity, stability and confidence”. Payne said Australia’s stance has contributed to the security and prosperity of the region.
On the topic ofAustralia repeals the Belt and Road agreementin Victoria, and whether NZ should follow suit, Payne said “this is a New Zealand affair”.
She said there would be further decisions, in due course, on the Belt and Road Initiative.
Mahuta clarified that New Zealand and China sign a “non-binding” Memorandum of Understanding when it comes to the Belt and Road program.
On the issue ofSuhayra Aden, a former Australian-New Zealand dual national who is claimed by Turkish authorities to be an Islamic State terrorist, Payne said he had an ongoing constructive conversation on the issue.
Payne said there are a number of complexities that both countries are still working on and that Australia takes the concerns raised by New Zealand very seriously, “especially when it comes to children”.
On the issue of 501 evictions, Mahuta said “we have moved from those comments”, referring to comments made by Peter Dutton who called the deportees “trash”.
She said concerns had been raised at the time and would continue to be raised.
And aboutmissing Indonesian submarine, Payne said the news was “deeply disturbing”.
There are more than 50 people on board and reports so far have been deeply depressing, she said.
“We will provide any assistance we can,” Payne said, noting that the crew “desperately needs our thoughts and prayers.”
‘Common values’
Payne said the recent bilateral talks between New Zealand and Australia are “some of the most important we have ever done” given the challenges the two countries face.
“We are very close friends,” but each country maintains its own views, Payne said. However, the common values are greater than areas where the two countries disagree, Payne said.
This morning’s bilateral meeting, the first time Mahuta and Payne have ever met face-to-face, has likely been tense from time to time given a number of potentially important issues on the agenda, including the Five Eyes alliance. .
On Monday, in a speech, Mahuta spoke about New Zealand’s relations with China and detailed when, and how, Aotearoa will deal with its largest trading partner.
Speaking to reporters after that speech, Mahuta said New Zealand was not comfortable using the Five Eyes alliance as the starting point for New Zealand messages to China.
This drew criticism from former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer.
“I’m sorry to read New Zealand FM [Foreign Minister] has reduced the role of NZ in regulating 5 eyes, “Downer wrote on Twitter.
Mahuta was accompanied by New Zealand SIS chief Rebecca Kitteridge, she would have played a role in any conversation related to the Five Eyes.
This morning’s talks are likely to include issues surrounding Australia’s 501 deportation program, which has long been a point of contention between the two nations.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said that this was an issue that she, and her officials and ministers, would continually raise with representatives of the Australian Government.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]