Transtasman foreign ministers face Five Eye questions

Australian and New Zealand Foreign Ministers Marise Payne and Nanaia Mahuta are this afternoon ahead of a press conference where they are expected to be questioned in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.

Mahuta said Payne’s visit is a testament to the two countries’ success in tackling Covid-19 and that Australia and New Zealand share a warm and close relationship.

Payne said it was “very special” to be in Wellington today and paid homage to the car and “focus” of Kiwis and Australians. “It has been heartwarming to see some of the families reunite after such a long time away,” Payne said.

Asked about the Five Eyes alliance, especially with regard to China, Payne said Australia sees in the Five Eyes a vital strategic alliance that is essential to intelligence matters. Countries will address concerns in whatever forum they choose, Payne said.

Mahuta said Five Eyes was about a security and intelligence arrangement. “We value the Five Eyes relationship,” Mahuta said.

Taking a stronger stance towards China, Payne said one thing she has learned in her role was “not to give advice to other countries” – this was in response to a question about Trade Minister Damien O ‘ Connor suggesting that Australia be more diplomatic when dealing with China.

She said China’s outlook “has changed in recent years” and that Australia has offered “clarity, stability and confidence”. Payne said Australia’s stance has contributed to the security and prosperity of the region.

On the topic ofAustralia repeals the Belt and Road agreementin Victoria, and whether NZ should follow suit, Payne said “this is a New Zealand affair”.

She said there would be further decisions, in due course, on the Belt and Road Initiative.

Mahuta clarified that New Zealand and China sign a “non-binding” Memorandum of Understanding when it comes to the Belt and Road program.

On the issue ofSuhayra Aden, a former Australian-New Zealand dual national who is claimed by Turkish authorities to be an Islamic State terrorist, Payne said he had an ongoing constructive conversation on the issue.

Payne said there are a number of complexities that both countries are still working on and that Australia takes the concerns raised by New Zealand very seriously, “especially when it comes to children”.

On the issue of 501 evictions, Mahuta said “we have moved from those comments”, referring to comments made by Peter Dutton who called the deportees “trash”.

She said concerns had been raised at the time and would continue to be raised.

And aboutmissing Indonesian submarine, Payne said the news was “deeply disturbing”.

There are more than 50 people on board and reports so far have been deeply depressing, she said.

“We will provide any assistance we can,” Payne said, noting that the crew “desperately needs our thoughts and prayers.”

‘Common values’

Payne said the recent bilateral talks between New Zealand and Australia are “some of the most important we have ever done” given the challenges the two countries face.

“We are very close friends,” but each country maintains its own views, Payne said. However, the common values ​​are greater than areas where the two countries disagree, Payne said.

This morning’s bilateral meeting, the first time Mahuta and Payne have ever met face-to-face, has likely been tense from time to time given a number of potentially important issues on the agenda, including the Five Eyes alliance. .

On Monday, in a speech, Mahuta spoke about New Zealand’s relations with China and detailed when, and how, Aotearoa will deal with its largest trading partner.

Speaking to reporters after that speech, Mahuta said New Zealand was not comfortable using the Five Eyes alliance as the starting point for New Zealand messages to China.

This drew criticism from former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer.

“I’m sorry to read New Zealand FM [Foreign Minister] has reduced the role of NZ in regulating 5 eyes, “Downer wrote on Twitter.

Mahuta was accompanied by New Zealand SIS chief Rebecca Kitteridge, she would have played a role in any conversation related to the Five Eyes.

This morning’s talks are likely to include issues surrounding Australia’s 501 deportation program, which has long been a point of contention between the two nations.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said that this was an issue that she, and her officials and ministers, would continually raise with representatives of the Australian Government.