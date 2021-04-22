Biden prepares to declare Armenian massacre a “genocide”, risking rupture with Turkey





Two people familiar with the decision said the President was expected to make the statement as part of an official statement on Memorial Day, which falls on Saturday. Both said it was possible he would change his mind ahead then and issue a statement simply recognizing the event without describing it as genocide.

U.S. officials have also sent signals to allies outside the administration who have been pushing for an official statement that the president will recognize the genocide, said a third person familiar with the matter.

The Turkish government often registers complaints when foreign governments describe the event, which began in 1915, using the word “genocide.” They claim it was wartime and there were losses on both sides, and they put the number of dead Armenians at 300,000.

Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both avoided using the word genocide to avoid Ankara’s anger.

But Biden has decided that relations with Turkey and its President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan – which have deteriorated over the past few years anyway – should not prevent the use of a term that would have assessed the plight of Armenians more than a century ago. and signal a commitment to human rights today. The White House declined to comment on the decision when questioned Wednesday. Press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration would “have more to say about Memorial Day Saturday”. The United States and its presidents have consistently avoided using “genocide” to describe cruelty. But as a candidate, Biden said that if he was elected, “I pledge to support a resolution that recognizes the Armenian Genocide and will make universal human rights a top priority for my administration.” But similar promises have not been fulfilled before. When Obama was running for president, he declared in a lengthy statement that he shared “with American Armenians – so many of whom stem from a genocide survivor – a principled commitment to commemorate and end genocide.” But like the presidents before him, the realities of diplomacy intervened once he took office. In the eight years of his presidency, Obama avoided using “genocide” when commemorating the April event. With Turkey positioned as a key partner in the fight against ISIS terrorists, the issue turned out to be even less palatable. In 2019, the Senate passed a resolution that officially recognized the mass killings of Armenians from 1915 to 1923 as genocide. Prior to its approval, the Trump administration had repeatedly asked Republican senators to block the unanimous approval request, arguing that it could sign negotiations with Turkey. Trump sought to cultivate a friendship with Erdogan, even though relations between Washington and Ankara soured over Turkey’s purchase of a Russian-made air defense system and allegations of human rights abuses by Turkish-backed forces in Syria. Biden has not spoken to Erdogan since taking office, although the Turkish leader is expected to attend a climate summit with 40 world leaders that Biden is meeting on Thursday and Friday.

