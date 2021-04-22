World Lady turns her crown after controversy in Sri Lanka | Women’s News





Caroline Jurie resigns after phrases on stage in which she pulled the crown from the head of Ms.’s contest winner. Sri Lanka.

The ruling Lady of the World, Caroline Jurie, has returned her crown of her own accord a few weeks after a frace on stage in which she pulled the crown from the head of the winner of the beauty contest Mrs. Sri Lanka, organizers said. Her decision to resign voluntarily was made only by Caroline herself, said Ms. World Inc in a press release on social media on Wednesday. The jury relinquished its title earlier this month, while defending its decision to remove the crown from the head of these years’s Mrs. Sri Lanka, Pushpika de Silva, for which she claimed she was unqualified to participate in the April 4 contest because she was divorced. De Silva said she is separated but not divorced from her husband, although court proceedings are ongoing. Being away is one. Divorce is something else, she posted on Facebook. The jury, which is also Sri Lankan, was accused of injuring de Silva in the TV contest. Four days later, she was arrested on charges of simple injury and criminal force and was later released on bail. The jury said it was standing up to injustice and that the competition was tainted. She said she wanted to ensure that every contestant had an equal opportunity. De Silva claims Jurie injured him while trying to remove the crown. She was again crowned on Monday by organizers, who challenged the Jury’s claims that de Silva is not fit. Competitors in Ms. World, a beauty contest for married women and Mrs. Sri Lanka is required to be married. De Silva has the right to compete for the crown Mrs. World after winning its national title. The jury was not immediately available for comment. Kate Schneider from Ireland, runner-up in the 2020 competition won by the Jury, will be the young lady Mrs. World 2020, organizers said. The incident in the contest, which was attended by the wife of the prime ministers, created a riot in Sri Lanka, which will host the final event Ms. World 2021 this year. The organization also said the incident was a local issue to be considered by the country’s competition organizers and that it would have no impact on Ms’s competition. Planned world in Sri Lanka. The winner of the competition Mrs. Sri Lanka will compete in the Ms. competition. Bota. The jury won the crown of Mrs. Sri Lanka in 2019 and went on to win the Lady of the World crown in 2020 in Las Vegas.







