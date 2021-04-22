500 doctors, health workers of Bihar bilateral hospitals infected in the second wave COVID- The New Indian Express

from PTI

PATNA: More than 500 doctors and health workers from the two main hospitals in Patna – AIIMS and Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) – were infected with coronavirus during the second wave, sources said.

Altogether, 384 AIIMS Patna employees, including doctors, nurses, sewer workers, have been infected during the second wave so far, PTI told its Medical Superintendent CM Singh.

PMCH chief inspector Dr Indu Sekhar Thakur said more than 125 of its employees have come out positive so far.

He said the list includes 70 doctors and over 55 nurses and other health workers.

AIIMS and PMCH together with another state-run medical institution, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, are serving a large number of COVID patients in the state capital.

The PMCH supervisor said hospital authorities have arranged special isolation spaces for his infected staff.

PMCH, Bihar’s century-old premier hospital, has a structure of about 105 beds for COVID patients stopping its staff and everyone is currently busy, Thakur said.

AIIMS Patna has expanded its bed capacity to 250 and all beds are occupied.

The chief inspector of PMCH said that due to the infection of many employees, the hospital is facing a shortage of manpower.

“But since all staff leave has been canceled, we are managing the operation of COVID wards,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has published a list of 40 doctors across the state with their phone numbers for help for the needy.

“Our doctors are providing telephone treatment to patients who are mostly in isolation at home,” said state President Dr Shahjanand Singh.

Singh, a surgeon, is himself on the list of doctors helping the needy during the crisis.

The head of IMA Bihar said that these doctors are available by phone from 10 am – 12 noon and 4-6 pm.

The death toll from the coronavirus state rose to 1,897 on Wednesday as 56 more people contracted the disease, while 12,222 new cases brought the number to 3,54,281, the health department said in a bulletin.

He said 4,774 patients have been cured by COVID-91 in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of people cured to 2,88,637.

The state now has 63,746 active cases.

Of the fresh victims, 13 were reported from Patna and Bhagalpur districts.

The remaining deaths were recorded in several other districts.

The new positive cases included 2,919 from the state capital Patna and 861 from the Gaya district, the bulletin said.

A total of 105,980 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Bihar over the past 24 hours bringing the total number of such tests to 2,55,41,936 so far.

In Bihar, 93,164 people received the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and a total of 61,68,593 people have received the stroke to date.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Bihar Judicial Services Association and Kishanganj District District and Extraordinary Session Judge Ajit Kumar Singh has written to the state government demanding that judicial officers and employees of all civil courts be inoculated.

Patna High Court Deputy Secretary Nasimul Hoda, who was infected with Corona, died at his residence on Tuesday evening.

Three days ago, the assistant secretary of the same court, Jagan Mishra, also died.

Judge Magistrate Manish Kumar, who was a COVID-19 patient, died at a private hospital in Patna on Tuesday evening.