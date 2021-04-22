The event helps local companies in the international network Local News

Companies all over the world often want to attract an international market but do not know how to make the right connections.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Joint Development Authority of Southeast Yugoslavia, an official with the World Trade Center in Savannah gave details of an upcoming event created to make it easier for companies to make global connections.
The virtual event is scheduled from April 26 to May 14.
It’s the first time World Trade Centers around the world have joined forces to hold a virtual event where they play matchmaking and help connect businesses around the world, said Leigh Ryan, a WTC Savannah representative.
The event replaces the international convention of the General Assembly of the World Trade Center, which was not held in person this year due to the pandemic. The best part of the matchmaker event is free.
You have three weeks to meet people across the globe, she said. There is no cost, just time. It can be open to anyone.
Go to wtca.org for the link to register for the event. Businesses will be asked to fill out a short form with their profiles in order for organizers to better identify the best matches.
Hopefully it will be worth it for some of the companies in your region, Ryan said. You have a week and a half to register.
Other announcements included the following:
A site selection company will be in the Golden Islands on October 21-22 to visit the region, but it is uncertain if it will be a public event.
A virtual marketing event will be held the week of July 12th. Georgia Power has offered to help its team with a video that will include testimonials from business leaders who have opened their companies in the Golden Islands. They will explain why they chose Glynn County and why it was a good decision.
Mel Baxter, director of the Brantley County Development Authority, said a new tenant is coming to the county industrial park. Florida-based AE Engineering is expanding in Georgia and will open a testing facility and headquarters there.
Dawn Malin, president and CEO of McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, said there has been some recent interest in the off-center Interstate 95 outlet at Exit 49 but no commitment has been made.
I’m not sure about the direction, she said. We can know something by the end of the summer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit