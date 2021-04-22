Australian government tears up Victoria’s Belt and Road Initiative with China, angering Beijing





Victoria the second largest country and the richest state signed a memorandum of understanding in the Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI) with the Chinese government in October 2018, the only government in Australia to register the global infrastructure initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Part of Xi’s vision for China’s future economic growth, BRI aims to build new trade corridors between Europe and Asia, following the path of the historic Silk Road. While other countries that have joined the BRI have received large-scale funding from Beijing, the agreement between China and Victoria seemed to aim more to encourage future investments and trade.

In one statement Wednesday night , Foreign Secretary Marise Payne said the federal government had estimated “more than 1,000” agreements between Australian states and territories and foreign governments.

In total, four agreements were canceled, two with China and one with Iran and Syria, all signed by the Victorian government.

“I consider these four arrangements to be inconsistent with Australia ‘s foreign policy or detrimental to our foreign relations,” Payne said in a statement. The move was made under a new legislation passed last December, which experts saw in full targeted in the agreement between Victoria and China. Talking to Australian Radio on Thursday, Payne said the decision was not directed at any particular country. However the Chinese embassy in Australia denounced the cancellation in a statement , expressing “strong dissatisfaction and determined opposition from Beijing.” “This is another unreasonable and provocative move by the Australian side against China. It further shows that the Australian government has no sincerity in improving China-Australia relations,” the statement said, adding that the cancellation would only “hurt more.” further “relations between the two countries. China and Australia are already in the midst of a worsening diplomatic crisis, with relations between the two governments at record levels since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origin of Covid-19 in April 2020. Since then, millions of dollars of Australian imports have struggled to enter the Chinese market, including wood, beef and some types of coal. In March, the Chinese government confirmed that Australian wine would face tariffs of up to 218% for five years on charges of “throwing and [market] damage “. Overall, Chinese investment in Australia fell by 62% in 2020, to just $ 775 million.

