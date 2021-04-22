Commit to restoring the planet, says UN chief in message for International Earth Day





These years observation is taking place as the planet is at a turning point, he said, as humanity continues to abuse the natural world. The end of the war against nature We carelessly plunder the Earth’s resources, deplete its wildlife, and treat the air, land, and seas as dumping sites. Crucial ecosystems and food chains are being pushed to the brink of collapse, UN chief stated. This is suicide. We must end our fight against nature and nurture it back to health. The Secretary-General said ending this war requires bold action on climate change to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Stronger steps to protect biodiversity, and reduce pollution and waste, are also needed.

Mr Guterres assured that these steps would not only protect the planet, our only home, but also create millions of new jobs. Recovery from COVID-19 the pandemic is a chance to put the world on a cleaner, greener, more sustainable path, the Secretary-General said. On International Mother Earth Day, let us all engage in tireless work to salvage our planet and make peace with nature. ‘A call to action’ For the UN Environment Program (UNEP), International Day emphasizes the need to move to a more sustainable economy that benefits both people and the planet. Mother Earth is clearly looking for a call to action, agency said. Nature is suffering. Australian fires, heat records and worst shrimp invasion in Kenya. We now face COVID-19, a worldwide health pandemic link to the health of our ecosystem. UNEP has developed a Marking climate action, which provides data showing global progress towards meeting the 2015 goals Paris Agreement on climate change, signed by more than 190 countries. As the climate emergency intensifies, the transition to climate stability becomes increasingly critical. Progress will depend on countries and their ability to cover the ground on their commitments under the Paris Agreement and ultimately, their collective contributions to keeping the global average temperature well below 2C.

