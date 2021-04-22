From diabetes to Covid-19, the better world (health) shows MIT research in action | MIT News





MIT works to understand and improve human health spanning decades and covering the Institute, said W. Eric L. Grimson PhD 80, inMITBetter World (Health), a virtual rally in February. More than a third of the faculty representing each department at MIT engage in research directly related to health science and innovation. Grimson, who is MIT Chancellor for Academic Advancement and Professor of Medical Engineering Bernard M. Gordon, spoke of the many achievements of the Institute’s researchers in the field of human health: Serving as the center of the world’s densest innovation herd, MIT is agile and creative, especially when it comes to life sciences. The MIT alumni and friends from all over the world were invited to participate in the online event, which featured presentations by the Institute’s faculty, faculty and alumni about human health-related research at the Institute. With more than 1,000 participants from 27 countries, the evening began with video greetings from nearly a dozen alumni working in a range of healthcare roles around the world. The years of their graduation lasted five decades, from 1967 to 2019.

Play the video Innovations in the Main Human Health Session and Questions and Answers

Grimson then turned his attention to introductory speakers: Daniel P. Huttenlocher SM 84 PhD 88, Dean of the MIT College of Informatics Stephen A. Schwarzman and Henry Ellis Warren (1894) Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science; Mariana Arcaya MCP 08, Associate Professor of Urban Planning and Public Health; and Steven Truong 20, a Marshall Scholar studying computer biology at the University ofCambridge in England. Huttenlocher spoke about the role of artificial intelligence in health research. Last year, he said, MITs faculty Abdul Latif Jameel Clinic for Machinery Learning in Health identified a new antibiotic candidate capable of killing drug-resistant bacteria. In the search for new antibiotics, there are so many possibilities that it is impractical to try even a small part of them, he explained. This is where machine learning comes in. He also discussed the Schwarzman Colleges mission of educating bilingual IT people [who] are equipped with knowledge about informatics and AI in addition to their field of expertise and stressed the need for cooperation of experts in various disciplines. Computer integration of information across MIT is how well they take unparalleled steps in creating a better world. The work we have heard tonight embodies MIT’s commitment to curiosity and discovery in pursuing a better and healthier world. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, according to Arcaya, everyone could guess who would suffer first and foremost. She explained that social epidemiologists have consistently demonstrated that socially vulnerable people face an increased risk of disease. Through participatory action research in Massachusetts cities like Chelsea and Everett, Arcaya students learned that the high cost of housing in the Boston area has forced many community members to live in overcrowded apartments or become passers-by, increasing the likelihood of their exposure. Concluding that the rapid rise in house values ​​in previously affordable neighborhoods also boosted Covid-19 infection rates, the Arcayas team made a compelling case for public policy advocating for affordable housing. Placing residents at the center of locally based research improves social science, she said. Truong provided a sobering statistic: People of Asian descent are three times more likely than their white counterparts to have undiagnosed diabetes because they often do not have the obesity usually associated with the disease. My father was a perfect example of this, he said. Because he did not look like a typical American with diabetes, doctors did not test him for this. So he was diagnosed so late in his illness that his body was already seriously damaged. While the death of his fathers reinforced Truongs’ determination to study the genetic basis of diabetes in Vietnamese people, he noted the limitations of large data sources such as the UK Biobank, which includes genetic information representative of the UK demographic division as well. as it currently stands: 95 percent white. I was able to start something in Vietnam; hopefully, not only does it shed some light on these questions, but it also brings more awareness to this issue of representation in general, he told the audience. I hope you exalt those who are not represented in whatever areas you represent. The work we heard about tonight, Grimson observed as the main program was completed, embodies MIT’s commitment to curiosity and discovery in pursuing a better and healthier world.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos