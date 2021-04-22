Dharmendra Pradhan, Auto News, ET Auto





WASHINGTON: India is committed to decarbonizing its economy as a responsible global citizen, even though the country’s priorities are different from the developed world, said Union Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. WASHINGTON: India is committed to decarbonizing its economy as a responsible global citizen, even though the country’s priorities are different from the developed world, said Union Oil and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Noting that energy demand in India is about to increase in the coming years, he told an American think-tank that the future of energy demand growth will come from India. India’s growing energy demand will come from renewable energy, he said, referring to recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that by 2030, India’s energy basket would have 40 per cent of its needs from the renewable sector. We are an emerging economy. Our priority, our strategy is different from the rest of the developed global economic group, Pradhan said in his speech to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday. He affirmed that India is committed to decarbonizing our economy as a responsible global citizen. A decarbonized economy is based on low carbon energy sources that have a minimal production of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions into the atmosphere. In addition to the traditional sectors, India is also looking at future energy sources. Identifying hydrogen as a priority area for India, he spoke about the hydrogen mission; American interest and investment in hydrogen affordability for mass use and India’s early efforts to mix CNG (compressed natural gas) with hydrogen in Delhi in the transportation sector. India has a policy-driven model and would work with the United States in the area. Pradhan also highlighted India’s market-driven reforms in energy pricing and distribution. We will embrace new energy technology … Gradually we will eventually phase out our existing energy consumption model. We will transition to a greener and cleaner path. But seeing our affordability challenges, looking at more price sensitivities in our domestic economy, we are using gas as a bridge fuel, he said. Oil and coal, he said, will continue to be in India’s energy basket for a period. But gradually we are making them cleaner … and we will go up to hydrogen energy. This is our guide, Pradhan said on the eve of the virtual climate change summit convened by US President Joe Biden. The western world … has a lot of technology, a lot of resources and we have a market. If we can interact in R&D and new technology in digitalization, you will get a market for your technology and financial investments will be safer in a policy-driven market in India, he said.







