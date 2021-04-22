Sotheby’s International Realty Launches First Global Advertising Campaign





As the global real estate market continues to top its records, the “Nothing Compares” campaign is representative of Sotheby’s International Realty The brand’s promise to its customers to undoubtedly provide a stellar experience.

“Sotheby’s International Real Estate agents all over the world constantly offer white glove service and I am constantly inspired by their efforts, “said Brad Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer for Sotheby’s International Realty. “This campaign expands our marketing messages beyond where we represent the property of like we can help you get there. “ The concept of the “Nothing Compares” campaign was developed by the global experience design agency, Huge, using a first digital approach to connect with Sotheby’s International Real Estate brand commitment to technology and innovation. The ad campaign will be available in 16 different languages ​​and can be fully localized from each of the brand’s 1000 offices. “This campaign was created with flexibility in mind because it had to make an international impact with a digital first audience,” he said. Bryan Lee, creative director of Huge. “Short messages on the brand will resonate with audiences around the world as they also work in social and digital spaces. Our goal was to ensure that ‘Nothing Compares’ can be easily personalized to celebrate the architecture and lifestyles offered in “every local community. a global campaign in every sense.” “Nothing Compares” will come to life with a global portfolio of media partners across film, digital and print. The video assets will be advertised in the Architectural Digest Open Door digital series and related TV commercials, showing the first time the brand will be broadcast on the broadcast platform, YouTube TV. The campaign will also include print ads in Architectural Digest and The New York Times and digital programs with Curbed, Frieze, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Financial Times, Nikkei, The Australian, Google, Facebook and Instagram. The announcement follows the final mark $ 150 billion the global success of sales volume in 2020 and comes at a time when many consumers are redefining the “home”. To learn more about Sotheby’s International Real Estate, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. Sotheby’s International Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for prominent Sotheby’s auction house clients. Today, the company’s global footprint includes nearly 1,000 offices located in 75 countries and territories around the world, including 45 company-owned commission offices in major metropolitan markets and resorts. IN February 2004, Realogy entered into a long – term strategic alliance with Sotheby ‘s, the auction house operator. The agreement provided for the licensing of Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system consists of a collaborative network, where each office is owned and operated independently. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a wealth of operational resources, marketing, recruitment, education and business development. The affiliate and agents also benefit from an association with the respected Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com. The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and the company-owned brokerage is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and placement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunities Act. contact

