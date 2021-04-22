Saudi Arabia registers 12 deaths from COVID-19, 1,070 new cases





JEDDAH: The resumption of international flights at 1 a.m. on May 17 will exclude 20 countries where the flight ban continues as part of preventive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, the Saudi airline said.

Prohibited countries, named by the Ministry of Interior, are: Argentina, United Arab Emirates, Germany, USA, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, Great Britain, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India and Japan.

The clarification came in response to a question from citizens whether travel suspensions would continue.

Non-citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families traveling from the countries listed have been denied entry into the Kingdom since 3 February. The ban applies to incoming passengers who have passed through any of the restricted places in the 14 days prior to their application at the entrance to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, employees of the Ministry of Education who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine will be identified and put on a list, the Saudi online newspaper Ajel reported.

The decision is part of formal efforts to ensure a speedy return to normal schooling, while maintaining the health and safety of students and staff.

Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh previously called on ministry employees to arrange timely vaccination for the start of next academic year.

Saudi authorities reported 12 additional deaths in connection with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 6,858. The Ministry of Health reported 1,028 new cases, which means that 408,038 people have contracted the disease, of which 9,818 remain active.

He said 431 of the new cases were in Riyadh, 220 in Mecca, 157 in the Eastern Province and 45 in Medina. Another 824 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 391,362.

Saudi Arabia has performed 16,352,116 PCR tests, including 58,507 in the previous 24 hours.

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing centers or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the pandemic broke out.

Saudis and migrants in the Kingdom continue to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with 7,537,798 people inoculated to date.

