Ontario International Airport Sells $ 103 Million Revenue Bonds for Capital Improvements and Debt Repayment





The 2021 Series bonds are backed by airport revenues from discount rates, terminal rent and concession fees, among other sources of revenue, and are driven by strong cargo volumes and projected passenger increases at the ONT. Series Bonds 2021, in the total amount of $ 103,340,000, are sold in three series as follows:

$ 57,750,000 , Series 2021A (Jo-AMT)

, Series 2021A (Jo-AMT) $ 41,685,000 , Series 2021B (AMT)

, Series (AMT) $ 3,905,000 , Series 2021C (taxable) A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to a variety of ONT capital projects including improvements to the airport area and improvements to passenger terminals. “We are pleased to learn of the extremely strong demand for ONT Revenue Bonds,” he said. Alan D. Wapner, President of the OIAA Board of Commissioners and Mayor pro Tem for City of Ontario. “Investor confidence reflects the role of our region as a dynamic population and economic hub and the unlimited opportunities for Ontario Airport to move forward. It also further demonstrates that under local control the airport is operating effectively for our partners. airline, customers and other stakeholders, and is well positioned to meet the growing demand for air travel and cargo shipments “. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as a signatory to the 2021 Series Bonds which reflect an interest cost of 3.06%. Interest is paid every six months of the year May 15 AND November 15th, beginning November 15, 2021 with the date of final maturity of May 15, 2051. In the benefit of historically low interest rates, 2021 Series bonds are bonded $ 23.3 million to make the remaining payment due to Los Angeles International Airport (LAWA) upon transfer of control of ONT to OIAA. The transfer agreement required repayment of $ 120 million to LAWA of which $ 50 million was paid at the close. $ 70 million the balance had to be settled from the Passenger Convenience Tariff (PFC) tariffs collected at the ONT upon settlement of the final payment October 2026. Early payment will provide flexibility for using future PFC collections at the ONT to fund the improvements needed to keep pace with the increase in passenger volume. The OIAA will also use the 2021 Series Bond proceeds to roughly retire $ 34.7 million the outstanding amount of interim financing issued by the OIAA as well as other bond issuance costs related to the 2021 bid. Basic Valuation Assigned to Bonds by Fitch RatingsIs one-‘. Fitch also claimed ONT $ 33.4 million Unpaid airport revenue vouchers in ‘A-‘. Standard and Poor’s issued a ‘A-‘ base rating on the bonds. Timely payment of debt service on Bonot Series 2021 is guaranteed by insurance provided by Assured Guaranty Mutual Corp. Based on the insurance policy guarantee, Bonds hold an AA rating from Standard and Poor’s. circle Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the airport with the fastest growth in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication on frequent flights. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of the city center Angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, provided uninterrupted commercial jet service at 26 major U.S. airports Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available atwww.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

OIAA was formed in August 2012 by an Agreement of Joint Powers between City of Ontario and County i San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of the ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and the inhabitants of the watershed area of ​​the four counties of the airport. The OIAA commissioners are Ontario Mayor Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired River Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County supervisory Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527[email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport Similar links www.flyontario.com

